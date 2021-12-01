Request Information

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Cover picture for the articlePastoral ministry is a privilege and a responsibility, which...

njurbannews.com

Turn Those Prayer Request To Thanksgiving

Have you been praying and it’s as if your prayers are not being answered? This can depress or discourage one if one is not grounded in God’s love and word. It’s time to switch to thanksgiving and praise for a change of story. And at midnight Paul and Silas prayed,...
RELIGION
Online Head Start

Complete introductory Master of Divinity coursework with the flexibility of remote instruction. This option enables you to complete one-third of the M.Div. curriculum online, allowing you to remain in your present ministry until you move to Los Angeles for full-time, on-campus training. What it Takes to Complete. Online Units. of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
valleyjournal.net

Local museum requests donations

POLSON — Recently members of the Polson Flathead Lake Museum Board, assisted by a forklift and driver provided by Western Building Center, met at the museum to move our newly purchased roofing material into a dry, safe environment inside the museum, while we await the beginning of our Roof and Renovation project in 2022. Due to the increased price of goods and labor we are seeking donations for this much-needed project (our roof leaks, the building needs to be repainted with new sidewalks and parking installed as well). Please send your tax deductible donation to the Polson Flathead Lake Museum at P.O. Box 206, Polson, MT 59860. We appreciate your support of our non-profit 501(c ) (3) museum.
POLSON, MT
#Pastoral Ministry
Daily Iberian

U.S. bishops advance cause for canonization

The cause for sainthood of two Acadiana Catholics has progressed this week after Bishop Douglas Deshtotel presented the cases for Charlene Richard and Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance affirmed the cases of both candidates for sainthood, along with Joseph...
RELIGION
starlocalmedia.com

Celina Roundup: Academy graduates, public information requests and more

Citizens Police Academy sees second graduating class. The second class of the Celina Citizens Police Academy graduated on Nov. 18 in Celina City Council chambers. The group kicked off classes on Sept. 16 and finished on Nov. 13. The academy, designed to strengthen the relationship between Celina police and community...
CELINA, TX
Florida Phoenix

Religious exemption requests related to COVID vaccine a growing challenge for employers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Prior to the pandemic, nearly all the religious exemption requests clients brought attorney James Reidy sought a work schedule accommodation for religious holidays and practices. Reidy represents employers, and those with vaccine mandates are coming to him with a new question these days: Given that an employee need only attest that their “sincerely held” religious […] The post Religious exemption requests related to COVID vaccine a growing challenge for employers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
RELIGION
dailyeasternnews.com

EDITORIAL: Public information is the best information

Recently, The Daily Eastern News received a response to a Freedom of Information Act request for the case file and dashcam footage of a wreck that occurred on Sept. 19. This came after FOIA denials from the Charleston Police Department, Mattoon Police Department and the Illinois State Police. After submitting...
CHARLESTON, IL
Society
Religion
The Mentor Model

The Mentor Model program is an extension of distance education for students who wish to complete their seminary education from their home church. Students who wish to apply for the MM program will undergo the same admission requirements as distance location and TMS: LA students. In addition, a student must apply alongside of his pastor mentor. The pastor mentor should be a TMS graduate with at least 3 years of ministry experience. The pastor mentor must also be currently engaged in full time ministry. Based on the curriculum provided to him by TMS, the mentor will guide the student through eight pastoral ministry semester courses over the program. Those students who wish to apply for the MM program must apply alongside of their mentor.
SOCIETY
unionspringsherald.com

Chairman Ellis requests ornaments

County Commission Chairman Alonza Ellis has made arrangements to have a community Christmas Tree placed at the Bullock County Courthouse. The citizens of Bullock County, City of Union Springs and Town of Midway are asked to be a part of the Christmas Season Celebration by bringing a Christmas decoration and place it on the Tree at the Courthouse.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
The Independent

Pope: New meeting with Russian Orthodox patriarch possible

Pope Francis said Monday there are plans for a possible second meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, after their historic 2016 encounter in Cuba became a landmark in mending relations severed by the 1,000-year-old schism that divided Christianity Speaking to reporters as he traveled home from Greece Francis said he planned to meet next week with the Russian church’s foreign envoy “to agree on a possible meeting” with Patriarch Kirill. He noted that Kirill is due to travel in the coming weeks but also said he was “ready to go to Moscow” even if diplomatic...
RELIGION
dailynewsandmore.com

Animal Resources: - This information is provided for information purposes

Animal Resources: - This information is provided for information purposes on the different types of Animal Resources available in this region. - Be advised that all the rescues listed under Dogs all have a Facebook page that should have some contact information (i.e., phone number or email). Remember, you can reach out to them via Facebook Message. - This information is provided to help alleviate and assist in some of the animal issues we face in Newton County.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Leaving Greece, pope asks youth to resist tempting 'sirens'

Pope Francis wrapped up his visit to Greece on Monday by encouraging its young people to follow their dreams and not be tempted by the consumerist “sirens” of today that promise easy pleasures.Francis met with students at a Catholic school in Athens in his final event of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece that has been dominated by his concern for the plight of migrants seeking entry in Europe. Francis echoed a common theme he has raised with young people, encouraging them to stay fast in their faith, even amid doubts, and resist the temptation to pursue materialist...
RELIGION
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Victims of domestic abuse find no haven in family courts

The #MeToo movement may have shifted the balance of credibility on sexual abuse and harassment at work more toward victims and away from alleged perpetrators. But the same cannot be said regarding men’s violence and abuse at home: In fact, women’s reports of domestic violence are still widely rejected, especially in one critical setting: the […] The post Commentary: Victims of domestic abuse find no haven in family courts appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
RELATIONSHIPS
SFist

Predictably, SF's Infuriating Catholic Archbishop Is Not Vaccinated

Color me unsurprised. San Francisco's homophobic gem of a Catholic Archbishop, who's more concerned with making abortion and gay marriage illegal again than with a silly pandemic, claims that his personal physician has told him he doesn't need a COVID vaccine. Maybe the Catholic Church in San Francisco employs physicians...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AFP

Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech

Rohingya refugees sued Facebook on Monday for $150 billion over claims the social network is failing to stem hate speech on its platform, exacerbating violence against the vulnerable minority. Critics say even when alerted to hate speech on its platform, the company fails to act.
LAW

