Request Information

The Mentor Model program is an extension of distance education for students who wish to complete their seminary education from their home church. Students who wish to apply for the MM program will undergo the same admission requirements as distance location and TMS: LA students. In addition, a student must apply alongside of his pastor mentor. The pastor mentor should be a TMS graduate with at least 3 years of ministry experience. The pastor mentor must also be currently engaged in full time ministry. Based on the curriculum provided to him by TMS, the mentor will guide the student through eight pastoral ministry semester courses over the program. Those students who wish to apply for the MM program must apply alongside of their mentor.

