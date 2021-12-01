Request Information

POLSON — Recently members of the Polson Flathead Lake Museum Board, assisted by a forklift and driver provided by Western Building Center, met at the museum to move our newly purchased roofing material into a dry, safe environment inside the museum, while we await the beginning of our Roof and Renovation project in 2022. Due to the increased price of goods and labor we are seeking donations for this much-needed project (our roof leaks, the building needs to be repainted with new sidewalks and parking installed as well). Please send your tax deductible donation to the Polson Flathead Lake Museum at P.O. Box 206, Polson, MT 59860. We appreciate your support of our non-profit 501(c ) (3) museum.
Comments / 0