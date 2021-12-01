ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Partner pay watch: DHS nominee Wainstein discloses $13 mln in Davis Polk compensation

By Mike Scarcella
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kE3ak_0dBLnUVd00

(Reuters) - Kenneth Wainstein, a white-collar leader at Davis Polk & Wardwell, reported receiving $13.3 million in partner compensation from the firm since last year, according to a financial disclosure on Wednesday as part of his nomination to head an intelligence office at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Wainstein's disclosure, a mandatory ethics filing for many lawyers and other officials who leave private employment to serve in the U.S. government, showed he provided legal services to Davis Polk clients, including AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP; Chevron Corp; Comcast Corp; JP Morgan Chase Bank NA; Walmart Inc; Purdue Pharma; HSBC Holdings PLC; Facebook Inc; and General Dynamics Corp.

Financial disclosures offer a public window into law firm compensation, capturing income from the prior calendar year to the date of the filing. The filings provide a broad view of where newly arriving senior officials might face recusal issues tied to former clients and to financial holdings. Wainstein said he would divest interests in hundreds of U.S. companies.

President Joe Biden nominated Wainstein -- a Davis Polk partner since 2017 and a former Republican U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia from 2004 to 2006 -- earlier this month to serve as the under secretary for intelligence and analysis at Homeland Security. The office is tasked with delivering intelligence to private sector partners, and state, local and tribal entities.

Wainstein did not immediately return a message on Wednesday seeking comment. His nomination is pending before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee.

Profits per equity partner at Davis Polk reached $6.35 million last year, The American Lawyer reported in April, behind only Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

Wainstein's disclosure said he planned to receive a "lump sum partnership withdrawal payment" that he valued at between $5 million to $25 million. Such payments are made to departing partners, the filing said.

Wainstein has held many leadership posts in Washington, D.C. After serving as U.S. attorney, he led the national security division at the Justice Department for two years during the George W. Bush presidency. Bush named Wainstein his homeland security adviser in 2008.

During the 2020 presidential election, Wainstein was among former senior Republican administration leaders who criticized then-President Donald Trump as unfit for office. "He's not just bending the norms, he's smashing them," Wainstein said last year.

(Note: This story has been updated with a fresh headline)

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Cravath Ditches Seniority-Only Partner Compensation Model

Cravath joins firms like Davis Polk in modified lockstep model. Cravath cites “strategic objectives” behind making the change. Cravath Swaine & Moore will end its seniority-based partner compensation approach in favor of a new model that also takes performance into account. “This decision will advance our strategic objectives,” Cravath presiding...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Davis Polk White-Collar Star Kenneth Wainstein Reports $13.3M Partnership Share

Kenneth Wainstein reported a $13.3 million partnership share from Davis Polk. Wainstein is a veteran white-collar lawyer who represented high-profile witnesses in investigations into Russian election inference and Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine. He was appointed last month to lead the intelligence division of the Department of Homeland Security. Kenneth...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wincountry.com

U.S. SEC issues guidance around how listed companies disclose share-based compensation to executives

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday issued guidance to listed companies around how to properly recognize and disclose share-based compensation arrangements made to executives ahead of company earnings and other releases. The regulators said its new guidance spells out how companies must consider the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Disney names former Pentagon press secretary as corporate affairs head

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co on Tuesday named former Pentagon press secretary Geoff Morrell to the newly created position of chief corporate affairs officer, overseeing corporate communications, government relations and global public policy. Morrell is currently the executive vice-president of communications and advocacy at oil and gas company BP, and...
BUSINESS
Crain's Cleveland Business

Biden administration eyes tighter rules for shell-company real estate purchases

The U.S. Treasury Department will begin developing regulations that could expand reporting requirements for all-cash real estate purchases as part of the Biden administration's efforts to cut down on global corruption, according to two senior administration officials. The new rule could force title insurance companies to turn over information about...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Housing Wire

All-cash transactions under scrutiny of Biden administration

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate transactions. The announcement came via a U.S. Treasury Department notice seeking public comment on this potential regulation. According to the Biden administration, the aim of this regulation would be to crack down...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. financial regulators investigate Trump social media deal

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's top financial regulators are investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's $1.25 billion deal to float his new social media venture on the stock market, a filing showed. Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Trump Media & Technology...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Dhs#Hsbc Holdings Plc#Mln#Davis Polk Wardwell#Chevron Corp#Comcast Corp#Jp Morgan Chase Bank Na#Walmart Inc#Purdue Pharma#Facebook Inc#General Dynamics Corp#Republican#The American Lawyer
Reuters

U.S. judge blocks last remaining Biden admin COVID-19 vaccine rule

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded it authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Law firm bonus wave continues, with boost from Davis Polk

(Reuters) - Davis Polk & Wardwell said Monday that its associates will receive thousands of extra dollars this month along with market-matching year-end bonuses, a move soon followed by its competitors Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Paul Hastings. New York's Davis Polk, which has been one of the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
AOL Corp

Opinion: People are laughing at Trump’s new company

That was the worn-down venue in Philadelphia where Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, launched the doomed effort to block Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The Giuliani group meant to book the Four Seasons hotel, but somebody goofed and Giuliani ended up spouting his familiar election lies in front of an industrial garage door plastered with Trump signs. The Trump effort to overturn the election never got any more professional than that.
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

241K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy