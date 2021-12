As Selipsky argued, some AWS competitors may argue that one database can just do it all, but he argues that different workloads need the right databases to back them — and he argued that the same is true for analytics services. But customers also don’t want to have to worry about the infrastructure that comes with running these services — and in addition to doing away with having to manage clusters, users will also only have to pay for the resources they use. For Redshift, for example, that means users will only pay when the data warehouse is in use, not when it sits idle.

