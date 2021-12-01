ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron Variant Officially Hits the United States

By Zoe Richards
Daily Beast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States has identified its first case of the Omicron variant, which has already been reported in more than 20 other countries since the new coronavirus strain was first detected in southern Africa last week. The infected patient—who is experiencing “mild symptoms”—is fully vaccinated, and returned to California...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 77

Ricardo Perez
6d ago

OFFICIALLY!! Some articles have said its been here already. Get your stories straight. I guess ALL that matters is the FEAR FACTOR 😨. WAKE-UP SHEEPLE!!

Reply(4)
21
Zach Isabelle
6d ago

Due to the announcement of the omicron variant, I've decided to throw away all my masks, sanitizer and to not get vaccinated since none of those things will work anyways! God bless 🙏

Reply
11
Glancing Hits
6d ago

The person who was detected with the virus was fully vaccinated, So I’m just waiting for people to say how an Covid-19 vaccine with stop a omicron virus. Please respond

Reply
9
hngn.com

Scientists Discover Alarming COVID-19 Super Variant; Virus Could be More Jab-Resistant, Transmissible Than Any Version

Scientists have raised the alarm about a new "worst-ever" super-mutant COVID-19 variant that would reduce vaccination effectiveness by at least 40%. Experts previously detailed how the B.1.1.529 variation contains around 30 mutations, the most ever observed in a variant and twice as many as Delta, implying that it might be more jab-resistant and transmissible than any previous form.
SCIENCE
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of Omicron, According to a Doctor Who Had It

From several members of a soccer club in Portugal to two travelers in the U.S., a new variant of COVID has begun making its way around the world. The Omicron variant has been located in at least 24 countries so far, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts warn that there is still much we don't know about the latest version of the virus, since it was only identified on Nov. 24, but there are concerns that the high number of mutations in the Omicron variant could make it spread more easily and evade immune responses. Right now, our information as anecdotal, including about the symptoms Omicron is causing in the people who contract it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Biden’s New Omicron Winter Plan for America Simply Isn’t Enough

After all the urgency expressed over the new Omicron variant originally identified in southern Africa and now present in more than 30 countries, including the United States, President Biden has announced his plan. The administration says it is “pulling out all the stops” but its plan is frankly underwhelming and won’t prevent Omicron’s spread.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
New York Post

No cases of Omicron COVID variant reported in US so far, CDC says

No cases of the new COVID–19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in the US to date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday. The announcement came after the newly identified strain was classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization on Friday. “No cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cdc#Southern Africa#White House#Americans#Who#The Daily Beast
Best Life

The WHO Just Sent This Urgent Warning About Omicron to People Over 60

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, older adults have been disproportionally at risk of developing serious infections from the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk of severe illness with the coronavirus increases with age, especially for people in their 60s or older. That's why older U.S. adults were first in line for vaccines last year and then for booster shots, as the Delta variant wreaked havoc across the U.S. And now, as a new variant takes hold, these older adults might need to be even more cautious.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Denmark sees society-wide infection with Omicron variant

COPENHAGEN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The new Omicron coronavirus variant has spread across Denmark, health authorities said on Tuesday after registering large outbreaks of the variant in the east and west of the country. "We now have society-wide infection with the Omicron variant," director of the Danish Patient Safety Authority,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When the Pandemic Will End

Coronavirus cases are going back up nationwide, as cooler weather approaches. When will this pandemic end, and how can you stay safe? To answer that, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky; and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared at a COVID briefing moments ago. Read on for seven life-saving pieces of guidance—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
ENVIRONMENT
WebMD

Early Reports on Omicron Variant Are Encouraging, Fauci Says

Dec. 6, 2021 -- Although the new Omicron variant is spreading across the U.S. and world quickly, early reports suggest that it may cause less severe disease than the Delta variant. Doctors in South Africa, where the variant is becoming a dominant strain of the coronavirus, have said that hospitalization...
SCIENCE

