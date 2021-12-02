Thieves Steal Items From Numerous Cars In Erie's Vista Ridge Neighborhood, Including A Gun

President Biden wrapped a two-hour video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday during which the U.S. president was expected to warn Moscow against invading Ukraine. Biden held the call with Putin as a Russian troop buildup on the border with Ukraine has exacerbated fears about a potential Russian...
BEIJING (AP) — China accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit on Tuesday after the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. Rights groups have pushed for a full-blown boycott of the Games, accusing China of rights abuses against ethnic...
Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said he's dropping his SiriusXM radio show, a decision that followed a sexual harassment allegation. "While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult," Cuomo said in a Twitter post Monday. He said he's stepping back to "focus on what comes next."
WASHINGTON — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Tuesday that he is no longer cooperating with the House select committee's probe into the Jan. 6 riot. In an interview on the streaming news network Real America's Voice, Meadows said the committee intended to ask about items that he considers protected by executive privilege.
CHICAGO (AP) — After two brothers spent hours telling a jury how Jussie Smollett paid them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack on him in downtown Chicago, the big question as the former “Empire” actor’s trial resumed Monday is whether he will tell his side of the story.
NEW YORK CITY – New Yorkers had mixed opinions about Mayor Bill de Blasio’s "first-in-the-nation" vaccine mandates affecting private companies and children over the age of 5. De Blasio, who will be replaced by Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Jan. 1, announced sweeping mandates across New York City Monday in what...
The Oxford Community School District denied Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's offer to conduct a third-party investigation into the Nov. 30 school shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured, according to Nessel's office. The attorney general said Monday she was "extremely disappointed" that the school district declined...
The Justice Department sued Monday in federal court challenging Texas Republicans' plan for redrawing congressional and state legislative districts based on new census figures. The lawsuit alleges that the state’s new maps, in violation of the Voting Rights Act, “deny or abridge the rights of Latino and Black voters to...
A potent storm has triggered a state of emergency in Hawaii, walloping the islands with heavy rain, high winds and even mountain snow. Officials are warning of dangerous flash floods. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports from Honolulu and TODAY’s Al Roker has the forecast.Dec. 7, 2021.
Comments / 0