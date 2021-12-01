Discover A Pristine Paradise When You Visit West Virginia’s Bluestone Lake
The Mountain State offers a bounty of breathless natural wonders. The state has a number of bodies of water that are worth a visit — one such example being Bluestone Lake in West Virginia.
A dam can be credited with bringing Bluestone Lake into existence. The man-made feature runs across the New River, and the rushing waters feed into the lake. This dynamic configuration has given Bluestone the distinction of being West Virginia’s third largest lake.
Nature lovers also are sure to marvel at other attractions near the lake, including Bluestone State Park and the Bluestone Wildlife Management Area. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources manages both properties.
For more details on Bluestone Lake, visit the West Virginia State Parks’ website on the popular attraction.
