Discover A Pristine Paradise When You Visit West Virginia’s Bluestone Lake

The Mountain State offers a bounty of breathless natural wonders. The state has a number of bodies of water that are worth a visit — one such example being Bluestone Lake in West Virginia.

A dam can be credited with bringing Bluestone Lake into existence. The man-made feature runs across the New River, and the rushing waters feed into the lake. This dynamic configuration has given Bluestone the distinction of being West Virginia’s third largest lake.

Nature lovers also are sure to marvel at other attractions near the lake, including Bluestone State Park and the Bluestone Wildlife Management Area. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources manages both properties.

Bluestone Lake is known as a popular spot for recreational activities. It is a boater’s paradise.

One reason for the lake’s popularity among boaters is the accommodating regulations. There are no engine limit sizes in place, for instance. There are also a number of amenities, including multiple boat ramps and a marina.

Bluestone Lake also is a popular spot for fishing. The adjacent New River, which fortifies the lake, has what oftentimes is cited as one of West Virginia’s best warm water fisheries.

Visitors of Bluestone Lake also have enjoyed bird watching, hiking, water skiing, and other activities in the pristine basin.

Bluestone Lake is considered a flood control reservoir. It has a surface area of 2,040 acres.

By virtue of the dam, the Bluestone Lake serves a collection basins for the New River and a tributary for another nearby body of water, the Bluestone River.

