ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Gift Pick: This Affordable Winter Sweater Is Equal Parts Chic & Cozy

By Tasmiha Khan
Daily Beast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWherever this year takes you, go there dressed on-trend with this sweater from WMNSWR, the collection made for today’s women who dress to impress with comfort and flair. Its curated shop for essentials beckons the wearer to explore all of its offerings to design one’s own...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
NYLON

13 Embellished Shoes To Complete Your Holiday Party Outfits

In between holiday gift shopping, decorating, and travel plans, your calendar is likely filled with upcoming parties and hangouts. Plus, after being stuck in our homes for so long, we might be doing a lot of much-needed celebration to wrap up the end of the year, and with that, you’ll probably (and by probably, I mean most definitely) need to also shop for some fun festive party outfits. To complete every look is a good pair of footwear, and we’ve got our eyes on embellished shoes that will have everyone turning heads at the latest holiday function.
APPAREL
pix11.com

Statement coats and cozy sweaters

Winter is coming and when cold days roll in you want a hot look to help you beat the chill. Whatever your style, Venus has statement coats and cozy sweaters that will get you excited about bundling up!. Head to Venus.com to shop all the latest looks and just for...
APPAREL
People

13 Cozy Gift Ideas for the Homebody in Your Life — Starting at $15!

Size doesn't always matter, but it certainly does to this brand. The folks at Big Blanket Co. pride themselves on having the largest blankets on the market, each measuring 10' x 10' (big enough to hang off a king-sized bed!). This plush option is our favorite because it's super-soft but still breathable — plus, it's washing machine safe! This small, woman-owned business lets shoppers create their own custom candle, choosing the vessel and up to three scent notes to be blended in 100% soy wax. For the holidays, they've introduced three new designs (Tinsel, Vixen, and Sleighbell) and four new smells to mix and match: caramel swirl, fireside, gingerbread and alpine balsam. (There's also a fragrance guide so blends can't go awry.)
SHOPPING
thezoereport.com

Shop These Cozy Knits For Winter If You Like To Feel Warm & Toasty

In every seasonal wardrobe, there are certain pieces that most people own and wear — sometimes, you just can’t help but lean into the traditional dressing tropes. For winter, one of the most in-demand categories is warmth-preserving knitwear. Think about it: Most people you know have likely owned a cardigan or a sweater at some point in their life, regardless of their age, gender, or fashion tastes. If you want to stock up on cozy knits for winter (during the Black Friday sales, perhaps?), you’re in luck. Below, you’ll find TZR’s favorite selects, from a cropped cardigan to a pair of cable-knit lounge pants.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Design#Wmnswr
Fremont Tribune

22 best affordable gifts for couples

The holidays can be a hard time to stick to a budget. And if you’re shopping for a couple, giving a gift that two people will enjoy together may sound like it should be doubly expensive — but it doesn’t need to be. Asking couples about their specific hobbies or...
RELATIONSHIPS
Fstoppers

10 Very Affordable Gifts for Photographers

If you’re plotting a gift for the photographer in your life, check out this list of ideas. I should warn you, some of them are slightly silly, but they are all very affordable and could make for some excellent stocking fillers. Christopher Frost has put together a selection of gift...
LIFESTYLE
Morganton News Herald

SoupTok is the cozy winter side of TikTok you need

With weather getting colder and days getting shorter, the best way to spend a freezing evening is staying home, watching a movie, and making some soup. SoupTok is the side of TikTok dedicated to all things soup, and it’s everything you need to get you through December. 1. Light a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
EatThis

Cozy Drink Recipes Perfect for Weight Loss This Winter

With the cold weather here, there will be plenty of nights spent cuddled up under the blanket with a holiday movie playing and your favorite seasonal drink in hand. For these long winter nights, you'll want the perfect drink recipe that also allows you to stick to your health and weight loss goals.
WEIGHT LOSS
Hypebae

OORI OTT's Seasonless Loungewear Will Keep You Chic and Cozy

Rising loungewear brand OORI OTT has dropped its latest collection inspired by ’90s supermodels and editorials. The name of the label, founded by Hannah Park, is Korean for “our clothes.” Loved by celebrities like Selena Gomez, OORI OTT designs timeless garments that are made sustainably in Los Angeles. The pieces are a mix of Park’s roots, with hints of traditional Korean designs found in American-style sportswear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

17 Fair Isle Sweaters for Ultimate Coziness

There’s something about the holiday season that makes fair isle knits—those perfectly chunky sweaters and cardigans with colorful geometric designs—feel just right. The style, which was originally used in fisherman’s caps and sweaters on the chilly and remote Shetland Islands, first became popular in the 1920s, when the British royals started wearing fair isle knits out and about. This season, designers are taking the traditional technique and updating it with luxe yarns, contemporary silhouettes and not-too-country colorways. Some of our favorites include an ultra-soft Dôen cardigan in a sophisticated autumnal palette, a technicolor version by Molly Goddard, a slim crew neck cut by Moncler and fuzzy, cropped take on the look by Maison Margiela. Each would look fabulous paired with corduroys or velvet pants for a holiday party, or a worn-in pair of jeans for a cozy weekend in the woods. Check out all of our picks, here:
APPAREL
montereycountyweekly.com

For many, the holidays are equal parts feeling and flavor.

Happy belated Thanksgiving and a warm welcome to the beginning of the end of 2021. Christopher Neely here, thinking about leftovers but also wondering how many times I will be able to play the Vince Guaraldi Trio holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas, before my family asks me to change the music.
RECIPES
Hypebae

TheOpen Product's 2021 Winter Holiday Collection Is Cozy-Chic

South Korean label TheOpen Product is back with a new drop for the holiday season. The viral brand, loved by celebrities like BLACKPINK Jennie and Kendall Jenner, took inspiration from Scandinavian style to design it-girl items. Balaclavas — the hottest accessory of the season — arrive in shades of black, beige, blue and green with zipper fastening. The item is paired with cozy-chic knitwear essentials ranging from graphic sweaters to logo tops. To keep extra warm, throw on the label’s new fleece jackets and complete your look with the velvet trousers or knitted pants.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

10 Chic Gifts That'll Spark the Senses

Part of what makes the holidays so special is you find wonder everywhere you look—from the glowing lights that deck the halls to the decadent treats that only come out once a year. So when you're gift-giving, it makes sense to tap into that same sense of magic. This year, why not select presents that treat their five senses—touch, taste, sight, smell, and sound? Wrap your recipient in one of Tommy Hilfiger's luxurious and ultra-soft teddy coats or catch their eye with a glittering metallic sweater every friend of fashion will love. Ahead, we've rounded up ten sensational gifts sure to surprise and delight the most stylish people on your list.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Beast

My Wife Has Loved This Brand's Jeans for Years—Their Men's Line of Jeans Is Now Favorite Too

My wife, Kristin has essentially lived in Madewell jeans for the past decade. Be they black, dark wash blue, pale high-waisted, wide-legged, on it goes. She wore Madewell maternity jeans when pregnant with both of our kids. When we lived in California, Madewell jeans, sandals, and a tee was her go-to outfit. Now here living just outside NYC, it’s Madewell jeans, boots, and a sweater.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
momtrends.com

How to Create Chic Sustainable Holiday Gift Wrapping

The holiday shopping crunch is officially underway and with recent surveys reporting that 64% of consumers are shopping for gifts that are sustainable or minimize their environmental impact, consumers are looking for eco-friendly resources more than ever and that includes ways to evolve their traditional gift wrap methods. Here’s the thing - most wrapping paper, the glittery, metallic stuff you pick up almost anywhere, isn’t recyclable.
ENVIRONMENT
Rolling Stone

Grateful Dead Unveil ‘Psychedelic’ Slipper Collection With Footwear Brand, Sanuk

Deadheads and footwear collectors alike can get their hands (nay, feet) on some new Grateful Dead merch, thanks to the band’s latest collaboration with Sanuk. The new Sanuk x Grateful Dead Collection features hippie-inspired versions of the footwear brand’s most popular slippers and sandals, with homages to the Dead’s famous logo, tie-dye patterns and iconography. A mash-up of Sanuk’s feel-good “Cozy Vibes collection” and classic Grateful Dead style, the capsule collection launches with two pairs of slippers for men and two pairs for women. The shoes are designed for both indoor and outdoor use, with a cozy fleece lining and sturdy tread...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
abcnews4.com

Sweater Weather Essentials for YOU, and perfect for gifting TOO

Sweater Weather Essentials for YOU, and perfect for gifting TOO, with Heather Smith, trends expert of theHAUTEbar.com. House Wine: Can Bubbles & Craft Cocktails. Bushwick Kitchen x Angry Orchard: Hot Sauce Gift Set. Pure Enrichment: Home Wellness Products. Merle Norman: Aqua Bliss Plant-Based Moisturizer.
SHOPPING
purewow.com

The 10 Best Shrubs to Create a Cozy, Enchanting Vibe All Winter Long

Your garden’s beauty doesn’t have to fade when summer’s flowers are a memory. With a little planning, you can enjoy your landscape year-round. An easy way to add winter interest to your garden is to plant low-maintenance shrubs that look good when the rest of the landscape is brown and dormant. Shrubs also provide habitat and food for birds and wildlife during the dreariest time of year. And many shrubs offer a bright spot of texture and color—even in winter—when you look outside your window on an otherwise gray day.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy