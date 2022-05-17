ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Brad Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Cutest Moments Over the Years: Photos of the Father-Daughter Duo

By Elisabeth McGowan
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

His mini-me! Brad Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt make the ultimate father-daughter duo. Although the Fury actor’s daughter has made headlines in the past, the teenager started to appear at public events more than before, primarily with her mom, Angelina Jolie , for her Eternals movie premieres.

When Angie brought Shiloh along to the film’s red carpet events throughout October 2021 in Los Angeles, Rome and London , she gave Shiloh the chance to wear some of her older outfits, such as her white and black Dior floral print knee-length dress and her tan Gabriela Hearst slip dress.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Teen Daughter Shiloh's Transformation

At each event, Shiloh showed how much she’s grown up over the years. Fans noticed how poised she remained while walking the red carpet with the Salt actress. Not only is she a young red carpet connoisseur, but she has also become quite the skilled dancer in recent years.

During the same month of her stylish nights out with her mom , Shiloh was seen dancing to Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On” at a beginner hip-hop class in Los Angeles in clips that surfaced on Instagram and TikTok.

Upon noticing his daughter’s skills, Brad is “impressed” by Shiloh’s growing dancing capabilities , a source told In Touch on Wednesday, November 24, adding that both Shiloh’s parents “couldn’t be prouder” of their daughter.

“Shiloh is a typical 15-year-old and she’s expressing herself in so many ways,” the insider explained. “Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it. She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important. She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

Since Brad and Angelina split in 2016, they have been at odds with one other throughout their ongoing divorce and were also in a custody battle over their six children, Shiloh, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

When it comes to her father though, Shiloh has expressed that she “wants more of a relationship with him,” a second source told In Touch on Friday, November 26. The Fight Club actor doesn’t see his daughter as much as he’d like, but he “hopes that will keep on changing.”

Photos of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Gorgeous Teenager Zahara

“They not only look alike, but they have the same big heart,” the insider added at the time. “They’re very compassionate and loving. They’re both very open, they enjoy meeting new people. Shiloh seems to have somehow picked up Brad’s midwestern demeanor.”

The two also have a durable astrological family dynamic , as Brad’s Sagittarius sign and Shiloh’s Gemini sign enable the compassion they both naturally have.

Brad discussed fatherhood in a 2017 interview with GQ , acknowledging that he knows he needs to improve as a father, especially after his split from Angelina. "Kids are so delicate,” he told the publication at the time. “They absorb everything. They need to have their hand held and things explained. They need to be listened to. When I get in that busy work mode, I'm not hearing. I want to be better at that.”

The actor reflected on parenting two years later in a separate GQ interview.

“...I had been talking a lot about fatherhood, about manhood, the way we were raised, the way our fathers were raised, versus what we want to be for our kids. You know, my dad always talked about—it was very important to him that he build a better path for us than was built for him. And he did it. So where do we go from here as men today?”

A source later told In Touch in November 2021 that Brad is beaming with pride at Shiloh’s red carpet appearances.

"Brad doesn't want her growing up so fast but he's proud to see her on red carpets. It's been a confidence boost for Shiloh. Of course, he worries about the effect of Hollywood on all his kids, but he does trust Angie's instincts in this area."

Scroll through the gallery to see Brad and Shiloh’s cutest moments together over the years.

Comments / 5

Guest
12-01

I always thought she was the image of Brad but in that photo she looks like a young Angelina .

Reply
5
Related
HollywoodLife

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Looks Identical to Sister Shiloh, 15, On Day Out With Twin Brother Knox

Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt had a brother-sister day together, complete with friends and frozen yogurt on Thursday, May 12. The twins, 13, seemed like they were having a blast while getting sweets at the Los Angeles Fro-Yo eatery. Vivienne and Knox, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, joined a friend for the sunny outing. Vivienne looked just like her older sister Shiloh, 15,
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Mother’s Day Plans With 6 Kids Revealed: Why It’s ‘A Special Day’

It’s no secret that children are important to Angelina Jolie. The Salt actress, 46, returned from a trip to embattled Ukraine on May 1, where she visited with children suffering from injuries and need. And despite the importance of the trip, a source close to the family says she planned her return to coincide with Mother’s Day, a time she dearly loves to be with her six children. Angie shares Zahara, Pax, Knox, Vivienne, Maddox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt with Brad Pitt. “Mother’s Day is such a special day for Angelina and her kids, she wouldn’t miss it for anything,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie's Strict Rules Are Making Daughter Shiloh Want To Attend A College 'As Far Away As Possible,' Claims Insider

It turns out that having an Oscar winner as a mom isn't all it's cracked up to be. According to a Star insider, Angelina Jolie has become increasingly strict over the past several years, and the tight leash she has on her and ex Brad Pitt's kids isn't sitting well with their 15-year-old daughter Shiloh."Shiloh is about to turn 16 but Angelina refuses to let her learn to drive," the insider claimed. "She's also got a really early curfew — her security team has to have her back home at 8 p.m., no exceptions."While the rules would bug any teen, Shiloh is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Gabriela Hearst
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Missy Elliott
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Fury#Instagram#Tiktok
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

J.Lo’s Daughter Emme, 14, Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner At School Event

It’s only been about a month since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got engaged, but from how their kids looked on May 1, the two sides have already come together to form one big family unit. In photos seen here, Emme Muñiz, J.Lo’s 14-year-old daughter, appeared to enjoy her time while hanging with Ben’s ex, Jennifer Garner, during a school event on Sunday. Jennifer, 50, was not the only one there, as her and Ben’s kids accompanied her: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10. It was a cute moment of bonding as the group walked around the school grounds. There was even a moment when Violet embraced her soon-to-be step-sister, placing her arm across Emme’s back in a warm gesture.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

38K+
Followers
3K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy