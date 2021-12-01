December ArtWalk Features “All That’s Beary and Bright”

KINGFIELD — The winter season is here and so is the December Kingfield Artwalk, Friday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. Red Barn Upcycled Market with Barbara Wiencek will be joining in –she is located south of the Poland Spring bottling plant. On the other side of the village, north of Mainley Provisions, is the Orchard Girls Cidery displaying the late Ulrike Stadlers’ paintings. Across the road is the Maine Beer Shed, with Jennifer Gammon pottery and possibly a jeweler. They will have a petition to make our electricity a public utility. And of course, tunes will be playing. Going back into town, Rolling Fatties will be celebrating their season’s opening day and the Stanley Museum will open its doors to Artwalkers. Further into the village are the Original Irregular, CSM Real Estate and High Peaks Artisan Guild.

