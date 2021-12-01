Parade of Lights to detour RTD bus, rail service in downtown Denver

The Parade of Lights in downtown Denver. (Photo courtesy of the Downtown Denver Partnership)

With the return of the annual Parade of Lights on Saturday, several bus and rail services in downtown Denver will be detoured or delayed, according to the Regional Transportation District.

The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m., featuring floats, character balloons, marching bands and equestrian units. These displays will block several roadways including 14th Avenue, Bannock Street, Tremont Place, 17th Street, Arapahoe Street, 15th Street and Glenarm Place.

“While some RTD routes will be affected by the event, the agency’s bus and rail services are a great option to reach this marquee holiday parade,” the agency said in a statement.

Bus routes in the downtown area are expected to be detoured from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Routes that will be affected include 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 28, 38, 43, 44, 48, 52 and the free 16th Street MallRide.

Train service will be impacted for the D, H and L rail lines from 5 to 9:30 p.m. The D and H lines going downtown will end service at the Convention Center Station one hour before the parade. The L Line will not be in service beginning one hour before the parade until after the parade clears.

The light rail stations at both 16th and 18th streets on Stout and California streets will be closed during the event. In place of the L Line, customers are encouraged to use bus Route 43.

Customers using any of the affected routes should allow extra time for delays and detours, the agency said. The scheduled adjustments may also affect connecting bus and rail trips.

Specific detours and delays for each route are available at rtd-denver.com.