Accenture buys Headspring's consulting business to expand Cloud First product line

By Michael Gariffo
ZDNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccenture acquired the consulting practice of Headspring, a cloud-native engineering firm based in Austin, Texas. The purchased assets will be integrated with Accenture's Cloud First platform, a catalogue of cloud-based solutions that includes cloud migration, infrastructure, and application services, as well as built-in partnerships with a variety of third-party vendors. The...

www.zdnet.com

ZDNet

Samsung's mobile and consumer electronic divisions merge into one in exec reshuffle

Samsung said on Tuesday it has merged its mobile and consumer electronic divisions into one, with the newly created division to be led by a single CEO. The combined business unit, now called Set Division, will be led by JH Han, who was promoted to the CEO post for the unit. Previously, Samsung had individual CEOs for each of its mobile and consumer business units.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud Named “2021 New Product of the Year” by the Business Intelligence Group

Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced that the company’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform has been named “2021 New Product of the Year” by the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Samuel Getty, CMO at Tilt 365. Informatica announced the Intelligent...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Aryaka releases slate of SD-WAN and SASE products

SD-WAN company Aryaka announced a slate of new products and services on Tuesday to help enterprises as they move to cloud-centric work models. The company's new global L3 private core is designed to complement the global L2 private core, and Aryaka also debuted the FlexCore and AppAssure products. The tools help customers map their sites to their private core of choice and provide "deep deterministic visibility, observability, and control." Both FlexCore and AppAssure are now available and free for current Aryaka customers.
BUSINESS
NECN

AWS Outage: Amazon Reports ‘Significant Recovery' of Services

Amazon’s cloud-service network suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites. The service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. Roughly five hours after numerous companies and other organizations began reporting issues with Amazon Web Services, the...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

AWS Expands Cloud Services with New AWS Cloud WAN

At the recent at AWS re:Invent, AWS announced AWS Cloud WAN, a managed wide area network (WAN) service that makes it faster and easier for enterprises to build, manage, and monitor a unified global network that seamlessly connects cloud and on-premises environments. AWS Cloud WAN provides a central dashboard that...
COMPUTERS
The Hollywood Reporter

Verizon CEO Touts “Stickiness” of Streaming Content Partnerships

Telecom giant Verizon is happy with the customer response to content partnerships with the likes of Disney+, Discovery+ and Apple Music that it has offered certain subscribers for free for certain periods of time, its CEO said on Monday. “We are positively surprised about the stickiness and how customers have stayed with the services and the retention,” including when rolling them over to paying service, Hans Vestberg told the virtual UBS Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. “We are very happy with that model and there is probably more to be done there,” he reiterated. “We now have streaming services, we have...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Vodacom Business Expands Cloud Connect Offering across Africa

To meet the increasing demand for digital services in Africa, Vodacom Business Africa has expanded its Cloud Connect offering across the continent. Cloud Connect provides businesses with a secure, private, high performance, high availability connection to leading public cloud service providers, including Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. As the...
ECONOMY
channele2e.com

Deloitte Acquires Oracle Cloud Consulting Partner BIAS

Deloitte announced it will acquire the assets of Bias Corp., a cloud consulting firm and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) specialist. Deloitte has acquired BIAS, a cloud consulting firm and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) specialist based in the United States and India. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This...
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

Nordic Consulting Acquires S&P Consultants to Expand Cerner Division

Nordic Consulting expands its Cerner footprint with the acquisition of health IT consulting firm, S&P Consultants. Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company has acquired S&P Consultants, a healthcare IT consulting firm with a strong focus on Cerner services. As part of the acquisition, S&P will become a Nordic global company – alongside Bails, Healthtech, and Tasman – collectively helping healthcare leaders navigate complexity and harness technology to bring healthcare forward.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

SunTec Business Solutions to integrate with Mambu's cloud banking

SunTec Business Solutions and Mambu have partnered to integrate its complete revenue management solution with Mambu’s cloud banking platform. As part of this partnership, SunTec’s pricing, billing, and benefits management solutions will be available to banks for seamless integration into the core banking platform. This partnership between Mambu and SunTec...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

M1 acquires Malaysia's Glocomp in cloud services boost

M1 has unveiled plans to purchase up to 70% stake in Malaysia's Glocomp Systems and the latter's two affiliated companies, Global Computing Solutions (GCS) and GCIS. The acquisition is part of efforts to further expand the Singapore telco's cloud and managed services business. M1 said in a statement Wednesday it...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

PacketFabric Releases Industry’s First 100Gbps International Multi-Cloud Router

PacketFabric Cloud Router Delivers 100G Connectivity Across North America and EMEA. PacketFabric, the leading provider of on-demand connectivity for the enterprise cloud core, announced that it has released support for inter-region and multi-cloud routing across North America and EMEA. PacketFabric customers can now provision Cloud Router instances on demand via...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Elastic CEO predicts "observability and security are going to merge together"

Enterprise search technology company Elastic this afternoon reported fiscal Q2 revenue and profit that both topped analysts' expectations, raising its outlook above consensus. Despite the upbeat report, Elastic shares declined 8% in late trading. "The area that we're very proud of is our Elastic Cloud growth," CEO and founder Shay...
MARKETS
helpnetsecurity.com

Accenture extends partnership with AWS to address the challenges in cloud migrations

Accenture announced the renewal of its joint business group with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Building on a 13-year relationship, Accenture and AWS will make an additional joint investment over the next five years to help clients spur innovation on the Cloud Continuum and accelerate business value at scale by delivering solutions through the Accenture AWS Business Group (AABG).
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

NIIT's Subsidiary, RPS Consulting appoints Francis Jacob as President and Business Head

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT's subsidiary, RPS Consulting announced the appointment of Francis Jacob as its President and Business Head. RPS Consulting is a leading provider of training programs on emerging digital technologies for experienced technology professionals, specifically addressing the needs of Global Systems Integrators and Capability Centers of large multinational companies. Francis is a senior leader with over two decades of experience in the technology sector. During these years he has performed leadership roles in global organisations such as Wipro, HP, IBM and Avaya. He has extensive experience and expertise in scaling technology and training business in India and the Asia Pacific region. In his most recent role, Francis was the Director for Oracle University for the Asia Pacific region. Speaking on the appointment Sapnesh Lalla, CEO and Executive Director, NIIT Ltd. said "I heartily congratulate Francis and welcome him to the NIIT family and am confident that, together we will charter a great success story with RPS. Francis's track record and depth of experience makes him an ideal leader to build on the great work done by the RPS team." Commenting on the development, Prasad Balakrishnan, CEO and Executive Director, RPS Consulting Pvt. Ltd. said "Both NIIT and RPS Consulting are leading names in the technology training industry. Francis brings immense thrust to our Customer Relationship Management strategy while advancing our Business Excellence Goals and help in Organisational Transformation." Speaking on joining the NIIT family as President and Business Head, RPS Consulting, Francis Jacob said, "I am excited to join RPS and the NIIT family at a time when there is war for quality technical talent in the market. With this need for continuous learning and skill development, we look forward to working with our Technology Partners to expand our footprint among the GSIs and GCC in India." NIIT Limited recently acquired 70% stake in RPS Consulting Private Limited (RPS Consulting). This acquisition creates new opportunities for NIIT and RPS Consulting to deliver innovative learning solutions in emerging digital technologies including Software Architecting and Engineering, Data Science, Cloud, Automation and DevOps, for both working professionals and new hires. The acquisition will also help NIIT expand its Managed Training Services portfolio to include technology training as a Managed Service for its global customers.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

DynPro Acquires Salesforce Cloud Consulting Partner Cloudalyze

DynPro has acquired Salesforce systems integrator and solutions provider Cloudalyze Solutions LLC. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 744 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. See all Salesforce partner...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

IBM Acquires Multi-Cloud MSP, Consulting Firm SXiQ

IBM has acquired SXiQ, an MSP that offers AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud implementation, migration, modernization, and cybersecurity services to customers in Australia. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 745 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Accenture Announces Extended Relationship with AWS and Joint Investments to Help Organizations Get to Cloud Value Faster

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced the renewal of its joint business group with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Building on a 13-year relationship, Accenture and AWS will make an additional joint investment over the next five years to help clients spur innovation on the Cloud Continuum and accelerate business value at scale by delivering solutions through the Accenture AWS Business Group (AABG).
BUSINESS

