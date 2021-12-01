ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

At least 33 COVID-19 cases reported in past 2 days at Newburgh schools

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rz9yt_0dBGzOAY00

Newburgh administration notified parents Monday and Tuesday that there are at least 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 10 of its schools since kids returned from Thanksgiving break.

There are 13 schools altogether in the district so the overall percentage of positive cases in the schools remains low.

The cases are being reported in elementary, middle and high schools.

So far, it is not known how many of those are students or staff.

Newburgh has not yet said how many people may have been exposed and asked to quarantine as a result.

Newburgh has not yet said how many people may have been exposed and asked to quarantine as a result.

There are 78 current cases in schools in Clarkstown, according to state data. While those figures may sound alarming, both districts are among the largest in Orange and Rockland counties, and the cases make up about or less than 1% of the student population.

Comments / 8

TrumpLostIt
6d ago

Over 750,000 Americans died of Covid, yet there are still some equating this Pandemic to a cold or the Trump hoax. Wake up fools.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Health
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Education
City
Clarkstown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Thanksgiving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting

The prosecutor overseeing the case against the student accused in last week’s deadly Michigan school shooting and who took the rare step of charging his parents left open the possibility Monday that school officials could also face charges, saying “in this case, a lot could have been done different.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

News 12

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy