At least 33 COVID-19 cases reported in past 2 days at Newburgh schools

Newburgh administration notified parents Monday and Tuesday that there are at least 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 10 of its schools since kids returned from Thanksgiving break.

There are 13 schools altogether in the district so the overall percentage of positive cases in the schools remains low.

The cases are being reported in elementary, middle and high schools.

So far, it is not known how many of those are students or staff.

Newburgh has not yet said how many people may have been exposed and asked to quarantine as a result.

There are 78 current cases in schools in Clarkstown, according to state data. While those figures may sound alarming, both districts are among the largest in Orange and Rockland counties, and the cases make up about or less than 1% of the student population.