The cheapest AirPods and AirPods pro prices in August that you need to listen up to

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
 3 days ago

Cast your mind back to the middle of 2010, when Bluetooth headphones were slowly but surely entering the tech world, you’ll likely remember the negative connotations associated with them. They sounded bad, were horribly laggy and cut out at the smallest movement. But things have moved on significantly since then, and you can’t go far without seeing someone with a pair of white shiny stemmed- earbuds sticking out of their ears.

There really is no denying that Apple led the way when it released its AirPods in 2016. It blew its competitors out of the water with the AirPods pro in 2019, and has done so yet again with its newly launched AirPods 3.

The latest line of earbuds has a new range of impressive features that make them an improvement on the OG AirPods. They have a shorter stem, have longer battery life (six hours) and, much like the AirPods Pro, boast spatial audio and the tech giant’s adaptive EQ feature.

Despite being up there as one of the most sought-after pairs of earphones, the all-new AirPods (was £169, now £154, Very.co.uk ), the second generation AirPods (was £119, now £109, Currys.co.uk ) and AirPods pro (was £239, now £184, Amazon.co.uk ) are all currently on sale, with their once eye-watering price tags having been slashed.

We’ve reviewed all of the brand’s earbuds and can testify for their performance. They are a worthy investment, and even more so when on offer. Read on to find out how you can secure a new pair of hifi earbuds at a cheap price.

Read more:

The best AirPods deals for August 2022 are:

Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £179, Very.co.uk

In response to the one-size-doesn’t-fit-all issue with its predecessors, Apple launched this pair of earbuds. Mostly retaining the same design as the OG AirPods, our writer noted they have a “heightened level of finesse” in our in-depth review of the AirPods pro . As high-end earphones go, these are “difficult to find much fault in”, they said.

As for the audio quality, they have a “lovely, warm sound to them, beautifully balanced across the register” and the “adaptive EQ automatically tunes low and mid frequencies to the shape of your ear, which kicks in the longer you listen”. The active noise cancellation is “impressive”, “shutting out the majority of ambient noise, and dampening any sound that gets through”. With money off such a high-quality pair of headphones, we’d recommend snapping up this deal ASAP.

Apple AirPods 3rd gen: Was £169, now £149, Very.co.uk

The third-generation AirPods might lack some of the features of the AirPods pro, such as active noise cancellation, but they strike the perfect balance between comfort, function and audio quality.

In our AirPods 3 review , our tester noted that they were a “very big step up from the second generation model”, adding that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. A deal on Apple’s newest AirPods is rare, so grab this discount while you can.

Apple AirPods 2nd gen: Was £119, now £109, Currys.co.uk

Apple launched its first pair of wireless earbuds in 2016, straight after removing the headphone jack from its iPhones. While they were initially ridiculed all over the internet, they’ve won a place in our hearts, and the 2nd gen earbuds feature in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds .

Our writer noted that they are “some of the very lightest in-ears you can find”, adding that “the design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds”.

Unlike the AirPods pro, there’s no silicone ear tip nor noise-cancelling technology. “Even so, audio quality is very good, as is call quality, which works even if you only use one earbud,” praised our writer . Of course, these are not cheap, so it pays to get them while they’re on sale.

Apple AirPods max: Was £549, now £469, Amazon.co.uk

This deal sees a 22 per cent discount on Apple’s flagship over-ear headphones, the AirPods max. Introduced in late-2020, the AirPods max offer greater noise cancellation, improved sound quality and impressive spatial audio.

While the AirPods max are better than the AirPods pro earbuds, with our reviewer describing them as “an astonishing achievement”, they’re ultimately a different proposition, and aren’t as portable as Apple’s earbuds.

For the latest discounts on Apple products and other tech offers, try the links below:

Want to read more about Apple’s newest pair of earbuds? Head to our review of the AirPods 3rd gen

The Independent

