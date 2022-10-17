ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen up: The cheapest AirPods and AirPods pro prices in October

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 3 hours ago

Cast your mind back to the middle of 2010, when Bluetooth headphones were slowly but surely entering the tech world, you’ll likely remember the negative connotations associated with them. They sounded bad, were horribly laggy and cut out at the smallest movement. But things have moved on significantly since then, and you can’t go far without seeing someone with a pair of white shiny stemmed- earbuds sticking out of their ears.

There really is no denying that Apple led the way when it released its AirPods in 2016. It blew its competitors out of the water with the AirPods pro in 2019, and has done so yet again with its newly launched AirPods 3.

The latest line of earbuds has a new range of impressive features that make them an improvement on the OG AirPods. They have a shorter stem, have longer battery life (six hours) and, much like the AirPods Pro, boast spatial audio and the tech giant’s adaptive EQ feature.

Despite being up there as one of the most sought-after pairs of earphones, the AirPods pro (was £239, now £189, Very.co.uk ), the all-new Apple AirPods max (was £549, now £449.99, Amazon.co.uk ) and the Apple AirPods 2nd gen (was £139, now £129, Amazon.co.uk ) are all currently on offer, with their once eye-watering price tags having been slashed.

We’ve reviewed all of the brand’s earbuds and can testify for their performance. They are a worthy investment, and even more so when on offer. Read on to find out how you can secure a new pair of AirPods at a cheaper price.

The best AirPods deals for October 2022 are:

Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £189, Very.co.uk

In response to the one-size-doesn’t-fit-all issue with its predecessors, Apple launched this pair of earbuds. Mostly retaining the same design as the OG AirPods, our writer noted they have a “heightened level of finesse” in our in-depth review of the AirPods pro . As high-end earphones go, these are “difficult to find much fault in”, they said.

As for the audio quality, they have a “lovely, warm sound to them, beautifully balanced across the register” and the “adaptive EQ automatically tunes low and mid frequencies to the shape of your ear, which kicks in the longer you listen”. The active noise cancellation is “impressive”, “shutting out the majority of ambient noise, and dampening any sound that gets through”. With money off such a high-quality pair of headphones, we’d recommend snapping up this deal ASAP.

Apple AirPods 2nd gen: Was £139, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

Apple launched its first pair of wireless earbuds in 2016, straight after removing the headphone jack from its iPhones. While they were initially ridiculed all over the internet, they’ve won a place in our hearts, and the 2nd gen earbuds feature in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds .

Our writer noted that they are “some of the very lightest in-ears you can find”, adding that “the design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds”.

Unlike the AirPods pro, there’s no silicone ear tip nor noise-cancelling technology. “Even so, audio quality is very good, as is call quality, which works even if you only use one earbud,” praised our writer . Of course, these are not cheap, so it pays to get them while they’re on sale.

Apple AirPods max: Was £549, now £449.99, Amazon.co.uk

This deal sees an 18 per cent discount on Apple’s flagship over-ear headphones, the AirPods max. You’ll notice this pair is labelled ‘renewed’ by Amazon, which means they’re pre-owned but have been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified vendors to ensure it qualifes to be resold.

Introduced in late-2020, the AirPods max offer greater noise cancellation, improved sound quality and impressive spatial audio. While the AirPods max are better than the AirPods pro earbuds, with our reviewer describing them as “an astonishing achievement”, they’re ultimately a different proposition, and aren’t as portable as Apple’s earbuds.

Want to read more about Apple’s newest pair of earbuds? Head to our review of the AirPods 3rd gen

ETOnline.com

Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top Apple Deals for October 2022: $89 AirPods and $269 iPads Still Available at Amazon

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost here. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

How to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad

No more need to hunt for a photocopier. Before everybody had a smartphone in their pocket, copying a document usually entailed looking for a Xerox machine and hunting for loose change. Now that everyone has a phone, the Xerox machine has been supplanted in favor of a scanning app. Not only do you not need to pay to scan something, but you can do it anywhere and have the results instantly saved on your device. Kids these days have it so easy. Here’s how to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Never be caught without earbuds again with this $48 Prime Day deal from Jabra

Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Apple’s iPhone trade-in program again causes headaches for buyers

Over the last several years, Apple has increasingly focused on its iPhone trade-in program. By offering lucrative trade-in details, often in partnership with carriers, Apple can entice iPhone users to upgrade every year. This trade-in program, however, has caused users a number of headaches, and the situation doesn’t appear to be improving…
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Grab this 65-inch 4K TV Prime Day deal while it’s under $400

The Prime Early Access Sale has seen many great TVs go on sale, including this 65-inch TV from Philips. While Philips isn’t well-known in the TV game, they are known for their great electronics overall, so we like that you can grab this TV from Walmart for $398, down from the $478 it usually goes for.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen

The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple Reportedly Fined $19M for Not Including Chargers With iPhones

Apple has reportedly been fined 100 million reais ($19 million) by a Brazilian court for not including chargers in new iPhones sold in the country. All iPhones sold in Brazil must come with a charger included in the box, the court ruled, according to a Reuters report Thursday. The fine...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 8 is down to the best price ever on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is now on sale with its deepest discount yet. The new Apple Watch Series 8 price has been dropped to as low as $349 on Amazon. As you can see in our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals online, this is the best bargain yet for this sleek new Apple Watch model.
YOGA
The Verge

The best deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day you can still get

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has come and gone, or so we thought. There are still plenty of solid deals to check out. The roundup that follows is a collection of all the best discounts left standing following the supposed closing of the latest Prime Day event. Many of the deals we’ve highlighted are still matching their best Prime Day prices, while others have rebounded slightly from the discounts we saw over the past couple of days but are still worthy of consideration.
SHOPPING
