‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’ Cancels Second Performance Due To Non-Covid Illness – Update

By Greg Evans
 2 days ago
UPDATE David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway has again canceled a performance due to a non-Covid-related illness in the company, producers announced today. Tonight’s canceled performance is the second in as many days.

Performances at the St. James Theatre are expected to resume tomorrow, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m.

The production has not disclosed the nature of the illness within the company except to clarify that it is not Covid related.

PREVIOUS, Dec. 1 David Byrne’s American Utopia at Broadway’s St. James Theatre has cancelled tonight’s performance due to a non-Covid-related illness in the company, producers announced today.

Performances are expected to resume tomorrow night. Ticketholders for tonight’s show will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

Last weekend, the musical Chicago announced that its Saturday night performance was canceled due positive Covid tests among employees at the Ambassador Theatre. The Monday and Tuesday performances also were canceled, with the musical expected to resume performances Thursday.

David Byrne’s American Utopia , a theatrical concert in which Byrne and his on-stage band perform songs from his solo and Talking Heads eras, received a special Tony Award in September, and began its post-shutdown limited engagement on Sept. 17. The engagement runs through March 6, 2022.

