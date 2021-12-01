‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification now banned in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The “Carolina Squat” adaptations for trucks are now illegal in North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill...www.wwaytv3.com
Good! I've been ran off the road by young boys turning into my lane because they can't see over the steering wheel like that!
Should be illegal in all states !!! Can’t see properly !!!!! Anyone who drives one is gay 😂😂😂😂😂just kidding —- but you open the door for lawsuits
Good riddance to the transgender trucks! Now y’all can come out of the closet in a proper Miata!
