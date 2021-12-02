ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-Year-Old Latif Williams Turns Self In For Alleged Murder Of Temple Student Samuel Collington

 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 17-year-old wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a Temple University student over the weekend has turned himself in to police. Latif  Williams surrendered Wednesday after an arrest warrant for murder was filed.

Eyewitness News was the only camera rolling when Williams turned himself in to Philadelphia police custody Wednesday night. The 17-year-old was met by family and friends who gave prolonged hugs before he was escorted into police headquarters, where he was wanted for murder.

Williams is accused of attempting to carjack Samuel Collington, a Prospect Park native and Temple University senior. Collington and Williams struggled with the firearm before police say Williams fired shots at the student, striking him twice.

The Temple student was at an off-campus apartment complex when the shooting happened.

Samuel Sean Collington

Court records obtained by Eyewitness News show Williams was arrested and charged in connection to another armed carjacking this past summer. The case was withdrawn after the victim failed to show for a pre-trial hearing, according to spokespersons for the district attorney and the courts.

Williams, according to sources, is also believed to have been involved in other uncharged carjackings in the immediate area where the deadly shooting occurred.

Sources told CBS3 on Tuesday Williams matches the description as a suspect in four other cases.

Temple students hope Collington’s murder forces the university to make immediate and permanent changes.

“I talked to a lot of students who are extremely worried about the fact that they feel as if they’re gonna up security just for like a week or two on campus and not go past where the shooting did take place,” sophomore Louis Myers said.

Temple University will be holding a virtual forum Thursday with parents, students and community members to share their safety plans .

A Collington family spokesperson says they support the hard work of the investigators and will do whatever it takes to bring justice for Sam.

Temple released the following statement on Williams’ arrest:

“We are encouraged by an arrest of a suspect in the death of Sam Collington. It is our hope that this is the start of healing for his family and the Temple community. Gun violence is an epidemic; it’s a complex, national issue plaguing both the country and Philadelphia. We must stay vigilant in working with our community partners on identifying solutions to this crisis.”

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.

CruzIn711
5d ago

Guns and carjackings, then murder at the age of 17 years old. He should have the same opportunity that he gave his victim, and we know that was “no opportunity at all”. You gave your victim death and you should receive the same.

John J. Gallagher
4d ago

The problem is a lack of respect for self and for others. This occurs when parents are not present for their children. It occurs when God is never mentioned in the home and school. These are proven facts.

Diedra Stone-McGrory
4d ago

so many lives ruined , what is happiness to our kids in this country ? social media , poverty , and too too many guns , low self esteem, I wish I could help

