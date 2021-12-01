Images: Demolition at Yates Village in Schenectady (5 photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller

SCHENECTADY – Crews began demolishing the six remaining apartment buildings that make up Yates Village last week, just months after completing the first $27 million phase of the project.

Photos from the demolition from our Erica Miller

GAZETTE COVERAGE

