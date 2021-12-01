Images: Demolition at Yates Village in Schenectady (5 photos)
SCHENECTADY – Crews began demolishing the six remaining apartment buildings that make up Yates Village last week, just months after completing the first $27 million phase of the project.
Photos from the demolition from our Erica Miller
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More on the project: New phase begins in Schenectady Yates Village rehabilitation project begins
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
More on the project: New phase begins in Schenectady Yates Village rehabilitation project begins
.
.
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
- Police: Wanted passenger took control of car at Schenectady traffic stop, sped off; Nearly dragged d...
Categories: Life and Arts, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady County
Comments / 0