12 Days of Holidays at 'The View'

 1 hour ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k0OOf_0dBF9P3F00

Everyone has a chance to get in on the fun this season as " The View " co-hosts spread holiday cheer with 12 Days of Holidays!

Watch “The View” live each weekday 11 a.m. to noon ET on ABC, or catch up the next day on Hulu to see the marvelous prizes the co-hosts share with the show's live studio audience and some lucky at-home viewers. Check out the details for each day of giveaways and find out how you can enter for your chance to win items from one of the 12 days of giveaways.

MORE: First lady Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations

DAY 12

With everything kids have gone through over the past year, they deserve an amazing holiday celebration. Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines are joined by toy expert Elizabeth Werner to share this year's most coveted holiday toys on "The View."

Click here to learn more about this year's hottest holiday toys.

Enter for your chance to be one of three winners for this giveaway by Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at midnight Eastern.

DAY 11

The Fitbit Charge 5 helps monitor your stress, exercise readiness, heart health, sleep and overall well-being. With Fitbit premium, users have access to hundreds of workouts, mindfulness content, personalized insights, guided programs and daily readiness, which uses insights from your body to help you understand when you're ready to workout or prioritize recovery.

One (1) Fitbit Charge 5 ($179, holiday pricing $129.95) | One (1) Fitbit Charge 5 band accessory ($29.95) | Six (6) months of Fitbit Premium ($9.99/ month)

Enter for your chance to be one of five winners for this giveaway by Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at midnight Eastern.

DAY 10

Therabody enhances the body’s natural ability to perform, recover, and achieve wellness. Therabody’s cutting-edge solutions empower everybody to take control of their wellness with a deeper understanding of how to care for the body.

Therabody’s flagship product, Theragun, continues to lead the industry with the Theragun Elite – delivering powerful deep muscle treatment to melt away tension and release soreness, empowering you to care for your body daily.

One (1) Theragun Elite muscle treatment device ($399, holiday pricing $299)

Day 10's giveaway sweepstakes has ended.

DAY 9

This holiday season, Pandora jewelry is celebrating every story by helping people find the perfect gift. With every single piece of jewelry hand-finished, and passing through an average of 25 hands in the process, Pandora puts an emphasis on craftsmanship. Pandora is also focused on sustainability efforts, having achieved 100% renewable energy at all crafting facilities in 2020. The brand is continuing efforts to become more sustainable by reducing carbon emissions and committing to using only recycled silver and gold in all jewelry by 2025.

One (1) Pandora ME Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace ($300) | One (1) $200 Pandora Gift Card

Day nine's giveaway sweepstakes has ended.

DAY 8

“The View” sponsor DIRECTV knows how great stories connect us all, so whether you want to laugh, learn, cheer or simply binge your favorite reality show – there’s no better place to do it than with DIRECTV STREAM. Learn how you can get the best of live TV and On Demand with DIRECTV STREAM.

Day eight's giveaway sweepstakes has ended.

DAY 7

Keurig’s K-Café special edition delivers café-quality coffee at the push of a button, and allows you to brew a coffee shot using any K-Cup pod. froth the milk of your choice and enjoy your creamy latte or frothy cappuccino!

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Brewer ($199) | Six (6) boxes of Keurig brand coffee ($100)

Day seven's giveaway sweepstakes has ended.

DAY 6

Omaha Steaks is known for their high quality, naturally aged beef, but what you might not know is that they also curate a complete line of poultry, pork, seafood, and more, with a focus on providing family meals, special occasions and gourmet food gifts.

Omaha Steaks provides stress-free solutions for your entire holiday season.

One (1) ‘Private Reserve Family Surf and Turf’ package from Omaha Steaks ($507)

Day six's giveaway sweepstakes has ended.

DAY 5

Xbox Series S is next-generation gaming performance with lightning-fast load times and smoother gameplay. Plus, when you add Xbox game pass ultimate, you get access to over 100 high-quality games, and many new titles the day they release.

With the Xbox family settings app, parents can easily manage your child's console gaming activities right from your phone.

One (1) Xbox Series S ($299) | One (1) Xbox Game Pass for One (1) Year ($180)

Day five's giveaway sweepstakes has ended.

DAY 4

Minted is the premium design marketplace known for unique holiday gifts, all created by independent artists.

Just in time for the holidays, Minted has launched an exclusive Disney collection featuring everyone's favorite characters as reimagined by Minted's global community of artists. Shop children's art, pillows, notebooks and more for the perfect personalized gift.

One Minted Gift Card ($500)

Day four's giveaway sweepstakes has ended.

DAY 3

Echelon Fitness has revolutionized at-home smart-workouts with a range of connected exercise equipment and a community-centered app equipped with progress tracking, leaderboard, over 3,000 off-equipment workouts and hundreds of live and on-demand classes.

The company features top-tier instructors and exclusive content from Pitbull, Disney and Warner Brothers -- with more offers added every day.

One (1) Echelon Connect Bike EX-3 ($799) | A One (1) One-Year Echelon Subscription ($399)

Day three's giveaway sweepstakes has ended.

DAY 2

Stitch Fix blends the human touch of expert stylists with data science, making it simple to buy what you love. You can discover new outfits and items in your very own online shop curated to match your individual style, fit and size preferences; or you can work with a stylist to hand pick items just for you.

With more than 1,000 brands and styles for women, men and kids, there's something for everyone.

One Stitch Fix Gift Card ($500)

Day two's giveaway sweepstakes has ended.

DAY 1

Let Philips keep your home up to date with the latest technology in soundbars and wireless speakers! The Philips 600-watt Dolby Atmos surround sound soundbar and subwoofer give epic sound, and when you pair it with two play-fi compatible wireless speakers you can transform your home and enhance any movie night.

Philips B8905 Soundbar 3.1.2 with Wireless Subwoofer ($599.99) | Philips W6205 Wireless Home Speakers ($199.99/ea)

Day one's giveaway sweepstakes has ended.

MORE: Mariah Carey sings Hanukkah song to her kids

The View’s original podcast series "Behind the Table" is available for free on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Amazon Music , Google Podcasts , iHeartRadio , Stitcher , TuneIn , Audacy and the ABC News app .

ABC News

ABC News

