ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Tick, tick: House ends day with no shutdown deal

By Sarah Ferris and Caitlin Emma
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nK6l6_0dBEk9Tn00
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives at the U.S. Capitol. | Alex Wong/Getty Images

Updated: 12/01/2021 05:02 PM EST

Democrats are scrambling to avoid a possible government shutdown in less than 72 hours as they desperately seek an agreement with the GOP during a day of frantic cross-aisle talks.

The state of talks had not improved by Wednesday afternoon, with GOP leaders dug in on their opposition to Democrats’ plans and the party’s right flank vowing to use its procedural powers to trigger a brief weekend shutdown over President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. But some senior Democrats believe a deal could be within reach.

"I have reason to believe, having talked to the speaker, that there may be an agreement," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Wednesday afternoon.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her deputies had planned to reach a deal on a stopgap spending bill with Republicans by Wednesday morning, allowing both chambers to quickly approve the measure and avoid a funding lapse by midnight Friday. But the House will not vote Wednesday on a funding fix, according to senior Democrats, which gives party leaders just two fraught days to avert a shutdown — even a brief one. If a deal is reached, the House Rules panel could still meet Wednesday night, teeing up quick action on Thursday to send a bill to the Senate.

Complicating matters further, the Senate is locked in a stalemate over the annual defense policy bill, leaving the chamber little floor time to process a stopgap spending bill before the weekend.

House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), who has been publicly and privately confident that she can clinch a shutdown-averting deal with GOP leaders, seemed exasperated as she entered the House chamber Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re still waiting. Still waiting,” she said. “Let’s keep some optimism.”

Those sudden setbacks are now threatening to blow up one of Congress’ most important priorities this month and one of its fundamental tasks. And the rising tension is raising huge concerns across the Capitol about what’s in store for the rest of a dreaded December jammed with deadlines likely to be a lot more painful than simply extending current government funding.

“The stonewalling on the omnibus is one thing, but this? One would hope we would lock arms and at least avoid a shutdown,” said Rep. David Price (D-N.C.), a senior member of the House spending panel. “And today is the day we need to do the House bill.”

Still, with the Senate floor sitting idle amid negotiations over the defense measure, Republicans might be able to run out the clock before Friday night, denying adequate floor time to consider a funding bill. Senate leaders were still negotiating Wednesday afternoon over a package of amendments to the defense legislation, with a small group of Republicans insisting on additional amendment votes.

One of the biggest holdups over the stopgap funding measure: exactly how long it should last.

While Democrats are eyeing a date through late January, Republicans have insisted on a longer timeline for the spending bill — known as a continuing resolution — eager to stick their opponents with Donald Trump-approved spending levels for as long as possible.

“Republicans should be in favor of CRs until Biden is out of office,” said Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw. “That would be the proper Republican thing to do and anybody saying otherwise is deeply foolish.“

GOP leaders insist that more time is needed to negotiate a broader bipartisan funding deal — the first of Joe Biden’s presidency. Democrats, meanwhile, argue that the longer they operate under a stopgap, the less likely lawmakers will be able to agree on a full year bill under Biden-era funding levels.

“There is a good conversation to be had about what the length of that is and whether we’re just setting Democrats up to pass much worse bills,” Crenshaw said.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHdxq_0dBEk9Tn00
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) questions Center for Disease and Control (CDC) Director Robert Redfield during a hearing before the House Appropriations Committee on the CDC's budget request for fiscal year 2021 on Capitol Hill on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. The CDC and other Federal health agencies have come under intense focus and pressure with the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the U.S. and around the world. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) | Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The prolonged standstill with Republicans has cast doubt on this week’s floor schedule, with top Democrats cautioning that vote timing on the funding fix will remain fluid.

Senior members in charge of spending on both sides of the aisle have squabbled for weeks over the end date for the spending patch. That was before the new threat over the vaccine mandate funding emerged Wednesday , as House and Senate conservatives compounded the possibility of a shutdown with their vow to force a funding lapse in an effort to defund the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for the private sector.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZOFa_0dBEk9Tn00
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, joined from left by Sen. John Barrasso and Minority Whip John Thune, speaks to reporters. | J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

The House Freedom Caucus sent a letter on Wednesday urging Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to use every procedural tool at his disposal to block government funding unless the Biden administration rescinds “un-American” and “unlawful” vaccine mandates.

McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have not yet publicly commented on the conservatives’ push, while several GOP senators said Wednesday that forcing a brief shutdown over vaccine mandates would accomplish little .

GOP leaders also have other issues with Democrats’ plans for the stopgap. Among their objections are exceptions to the patch's otherwise flat funding, known on the Hill as “anomalies," as well as billions of dollars in possible cuts to Medicare and farm aid that remain a problem between both parties.

At least 10 Senate Republicans would need to vote with Democrats to stave off that slashing of Medicare and farm aid, set in motion by passage of Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package back in March and poised to take effect early next year.

Congress typically avoids such cuts — a consequence of the arcane process used to steer certain fiscal bills past a Senate filibuster — with little fanfare. But this time, preventing them would require cooperation from a GOP that isn’t feeling particularly generous as Democrats pursue major spending plans without Republican votes.

It’s unclear if the stopgap will ultimately avoid the cuts, Hoyer said Wednesday afternoon, adding that “it’s incomprehensible to me that we can’t pass a simple CR to keep the government open.”

Alabama's Richard Shelby, the top Senate Republican appropriator, told reporters Wednesday that they could be in for “some long nights between now and Friday,” when federal cash would lapse.

A shorter stopgap through January is pointless while broader appropriations talks are at a standstill, Shelby has argued.


“I think if it happened today, I’d be surprised,” he said of a deal on a funding patch.

Senate Democrats need support from at least 10 Republicans to avoid a shutdown at midnight on Friday. But as the clock ticks, Democratic anxiety has set in over how long to entertain striking a stopgap deal with the GOP and whether waiting just cedes leverage to the minority party.

Any trip-ups over government spending could complicate Democrats’ path forward to resolving other looming cliffs this month — including the deadline to raise the nation’s debt limit, which is just weeks away, and the Dec. 31 date when popular tax credits for parents will expire.

Olivia Beavers, Heather Caygle, Andrew Desiderio and Jennifer Scholtes contributed to this report.

Comments / 41

TG
6d ago

If it shut down, I don’t think anyone would notice. Actually we could use a break from the daily destruction the Biden administration is causing

Reply(1)
29
Bethumm
6d ago

The Democrats ask for Republican support without allowing their input and then they cry when the Republicans stall.....oh, well.

Reply(2)
25
and thennn...
6d ago

I'm sick of listening to both sides argue about everything just to make it seem like they are doing something important..At the end of the day THEY still get paid!! 🤣

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jan. 6 committee dealt two big blows

BREAKING — A federal judge today set a July 18 date for STEVE BANNON’s trial for contempt of Congress, Kyle Cheney reports. The date essentially splits the difference between the Justice Department’s request for April 15 and Bannon’s ask for Oct. 22. — What this means for the Jan. 6...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, DC
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
The Atlantic

He Voted to Impeach. Can He Survive in the GOP?

Late at night on the second Tuesday of January, Peter Meijer, a 33-year-old freshman congressman from West Michigan, paced the half-unpacked rooms of his new rental apartment in Washington, D.C., dreading the decision he would soon have to make. Six days earlier, Meijer had pulled a smoke hood over his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Robert Redfield
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
John Barrasso
Person
John Thune
Person
Rosa Delauro
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Shelby
Person
Dan Crenshaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#House Democrats#Senate Republicans#Senate Democrats#Gop
POLITICO

Defense and debt limit dominate Capitol Hill

A BROKERED DEFENSE — The Senate put the annual defense policy bill, mired in Russia and China provisions, on the back burner in order to clear the stopgap spending bill last week. And now the Senate will abandon plans to pass their own NDAA bill, with leadership opting instead to move a compromise forged by leaders and the Armed Services Committees in both the House and Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Why the Jan. 6 panel is on the clock

DEADLINE PRESSURE — It’s been 11 months since thousands of people besieged the Capitol in a violent bid to disrupt the congressional certification of Donald Trump’s election loss, and the public is still learning major details about the mishandling of the military’s response. POLITICO reported this morning on a 36-page...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Congress hatches novel plan to lift debt ceiling with only Democratic votes

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders are hatching a complicated plan to lift the debt limit this month with only Democratic votes in the Senate, three sources told NBC News. The strategy, which remains fluid, is a product of negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that would tie it to a non-controversial Medicare bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Return of the debt ceiling drama

SCOOP OF THE DAY — “A former D.C. National Guard official is accusing two senior Army leaders of lying to Congress and participating in a secret attempt to rewrite the history of the military's response to the Capitol riot,” Betsy Woodruff Swan and Meridith McGraw report. In a 36-page memo, Col. EARL MATTHEWS, who held high-level National Security Council and Pentagon roles during the Trump administration, slams the Pentagon's inspector general for what he calls an error-riddled report that protects a top Army official who argued against sending the National Guard to the Capitol on Jan. 6, delaying the insurrection response for hours.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
151K+
Followers
9K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy