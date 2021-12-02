ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Colorado Division Of Gaming Records New Sports Betting Record

By Ben Warwick
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado has set a new monthly record for sports betting proceeds. The state took in nearly $10 million in October alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170zhp_0dBDJMyT00

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

According to a new report released by the Colorado Department of Revenue on Wednesday, total wagers in October 2021 broke the record for highest handle to date, with $9.7 million taken in during the month. The numbers are recorded in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek, where in-person sports betting is allowed and online wagers are tallied.

In total, since legalization in May 2020, the state has recorded a total handle of $282 million.

CBS Denver

No Restrictions Yet, But Denver Water Customers Should Be Water Wise This Winter To Avoid Them

DENVER (CBS4)- The weather in Colorado has been unseasonably warm this December. Heat records are being broken, but more importantly there has been no significant precipitation. If you have been concerned about the lack of snow and warm weather, you aren’t alone. As of Dec. 5, Denver hasn’t seen any measurable snow (recorded officially at Denver International Airport) in 228; that’s the second longest streak since 1887 when Denver went 235 days without measurable snow. (credit: CBS) “Certainly, Denver Water is concerned about this dry fall we have had” said Denver Water spokesman Todd Hartman. “We have to be watching very closely and...
DENVER, CO
