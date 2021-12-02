Colorado Division Of Gaming Records New Sports Betting Record

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado has set a new monthly record for sports betting proceeds. The state took in nearly $10 million in October alone.

According to a new report released by the Colorado Department of Revenue on Wednesday, total wagers in October 2021 broke the record for highest handle to date, with $9.7 million taken in during the month. The numbers are recorded in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek, where in-person sports betting is allowed and online wagers are tallied.

In total, since legalization in May 2020, the state has recorded a total handle of $282 million.