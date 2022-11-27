ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Anti-Aging Eye Balm Is ‘Nature’s Botox’ & It Apparently Works Overnight—Shop It on Sale For 1 More Day

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 3 days ago
Eye creams are hard to nail—they can be too thin, too thick, too greasy, and the list goes on. What’s more,  the under-eye area has super sensitive and thin skin that you shouldn’t mess around with. Though cold weather can make your skin look dull and emphasize fine lines and wrinkles, there’s a way to swerve those effects, according to shoppers. Kjaer Weis’ Eye Balm “does wonders” for your under eyes by smoothing over any fine lines or other signs of aging thanks to its restorative and plumping ingredients.

Even better, the multi-time sell-out is available for 25 percent off during the brand’s Black Friday sale . That means you can cop the eye product for $52 instead of $65.

The name Kjaer Weis might not ring a bell for you, but the brand has been leading the way in organic, natural beauty that’s also sustainable and luxurious. That’s a lot to pack into a brand, but they’ve proven themselves by creating thoughtfully-formulated products like the Eye Balm , which can change your skin in under 20 days.

“After two weeks, my under-eye skin feels softer and smoother, and my lines/bags are less apparent , ” wrote one five-star reviewer on the brand’s site. “Love this balm!”

TBH, we think you’ll love it, too. Go ahead and add the Eye Balm to your cart, and check out as soon as you finish reading this story.

Kjaer Weis Eye Balm $52 (was $65)

There are tons of hero ingredients in this product, but a few stand out. Spilanthes acmella flower extract relaxes muscles, minimizes the formation of expression lines and improves collagen structure, according to the brand. Kjaer Weis describes it as “ nature’s Botox ,” and that pretty much seals the deal for us.

On top of this too-good-to-be-true ingredient, there are rosehip seed, sweet almond and sunflower seed oils, which are chock full of vitamins, antioxidants and fatty acids. The formula also incorporates beeswax, instead of silicone, to hydrate. And last but not least, Dioscorea Batatas (a.k.a the Root of Light), a Kjaer Weis exclusive ingredient that ditches dark circles and gives your eyes a luminous, rejuvenated look.

All of these ingredients work in unison to moisturize, refresh and soothe. It’s a preventative and restorative balm that’ll defy time with its wrinkle-reducing powers. In fact, your under eyes will be glowing in no time, according to reviewers.

Saw results the first night ,” wrote one reviewer. “I have tried many more expensive eye creams, but not seen results so quickly.”

An eye product that works wonders fast is exactly what we can get on board with. Do your eyes a favor and pick up Kjaer Weis’ Eye Balm while it’s still on sale for $52 for one more day.

Comments / 0

