Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier has claimed in a new report that Sony’s rival to Xbox Game Pass is expected to launch in Spring 2022. Reports of Sony actively working on a Game Pass rival first cropped up earlier this year, when former God of War creator David Jaffe claimed that he had heard about the company’s “counterpunch” to Microsoft’s popular subscription service. Although Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Chief Executive Officer, Jim Ryan, has previously said that a Game Pass-like subscription model wouldn’t work for PlayStation, he did say that Sony was working on some kind of a response, and there’s “news to come.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO