This adorable, furry fellow may not be the giant purple dinosaur we think of when we hear the name Barney, but like the famous television T-Rex, HSTT’s adoptable dog Barney loves playtime and adventure! HSTT staff and volunteers can’t seem to understand why Barney hasn’t been adopted yet. At age eight, Barney’s in the prime of his life! He’s affectionate, energetic, playful and very good-natured. With his get-up-and-go attitude, he’s ready for any adventure life throws his way.

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO