Cockeysville, MD

Winter Wonderland with snow tubing, real-life gingerbread house comes to Cockeysville

By Jennifer Franciotti
CNN
 4 days ago
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A brand-new holiday experience opens this week in Baltimore County offering outdoor and indoor activities for the whole family.

"We're just so excited to get everyone out here," said Matt Musgrove, president and CEO of Padonia Park Club and the Padonia Park Child Centers.

The Padonia Park Club on Jenifer Road has been transformed for the first time into an immersive holiday experience.

"We have fake snow, too. So, it snows every night out here in a magical way," Musgrove said.

The Padonia Winter Wonderland opens Thursday and offers a drive-thru light display and snow tubing with unlimited trips down a 120-foot hill.

"Just hop in line and we'll get you through as quickly as possible," Musgrove said.

You can also tube down a 30-foot slide as many times as you want. When you get cold, you can head inside a real gingerbread house. The 15-foot-tall Santa's Castle took the chefs at Padonia a month to make.

"Hundreds of pounds of flour and eggs and sugar and all that fun stuff," Musgrove said.

And you can eat the fun stuff with treats available at the store around back.

The event is named after Beau and Tinsel -- the talking reindeer made popular at the old Hutzler's department store. Visitors can do meet-and-greets with the reindeer and Santa.

The folks at Padonia hope this will become a part of every family's holiday tradition.

"We would love for this to be Baltimore County and Maryland's place to be every December," Musgrove said.

Tickets are $28 per person and you can buy them online.

