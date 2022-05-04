ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Highest-rated cheap eats in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4KyN_0dB8xgoz00
funkyfrogstock // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Houston that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TX98_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#30. Fajita Pete's - Bellaire

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 6719 Weslayan Street, Houston, TX 77005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oc6iC_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#29. Jenni's Noodle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 2027 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056-4401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nBgQ_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#28. La Guadalupana Cafe and Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 2109 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006-1703
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtGjZ_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#27. Tostada Regia

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish
- Address: 10801 East Fwy Ste A, Houston, TX 77029-2061
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AeTRr_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#26. Whole Foods Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 701 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77019-2005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zhM2G_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#25. Tacos Tierra Caliente

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 1919 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098-2705
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVs1x_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#24. Gumbo Jeaux

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood
- Address: 2155 Durham Dr, Houston, TX 77007-1921
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4G6n_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#23. Los Ramirez Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 16630 El Camino Real, Houston, TX 77062-5815
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgVMQ_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#22. Hot Toppings Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 7705 Westheimer Rd #200, Houston, TX 77063-4618
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgxh2_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#21. Khun Kay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Address: 1209 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77019-4217
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koUS9_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#20. Lucky's Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 801 St Emanuel St, Houston, TX 77003-3030
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Cezl_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#19. Brothers Taco House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Fast Food
- Address: 1604 Dowling St, Houston, TX 77003-5218
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygaSK_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#18. Your Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Address: 1625 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L03Ng_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#17. Bombay Sweets

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian, Asian
- Address: 5827 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77036-3301
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2jcF_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#16. James Coney Island

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 5745 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057-5719
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W9Krt_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#15. Torchys Tacos

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 10123 Louetta Rd Suit 1400 #1300, Houston, TX 77070
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35o6nX_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#14. Loving Hut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Address: 2825 S Kirkwood Rd Suite #100, Houston, TX 77082-7677
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5Elh_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#13. Luna Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 3435 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098-3210
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atXKs_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#12. Taqueria Del Sol

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 8114 Park Place Blvd, Houston, TX 77017-3015
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Er0Pv_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#11. La Calle Tacos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar
- Address: 909 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77002-1713
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JyBFf_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#10. The Buffallo Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 4080 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005-1912
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gketg_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#9. Tiger Den

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Address: 9889 Bellaire Blvd Ste D-230, Houston, TX 77036-3499
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFYJw_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#8. New York Bagel Deli & Coffee Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Address: 9724 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77096-3808
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16oRnd_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#7. Central Texas Bar-B-Q

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Address: 8101 Airport Blvd Ste 39, Houston, TX 77061-4138
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msV4L_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#6. Luigi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 3700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004-3945
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eeusc_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#5. Hughie's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 1802 W 18th St, Houston, TX 77008-1204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4J8C_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#4. Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
- Address: 912 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Panmk_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#3. Pho Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 2808 Milam St Ste D, Houston, TX 77006-3539
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxzqk_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#2. Lankford Grocery & Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 88 Dennis St, Houston, TX 77006-1522
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5EJh_0dB8xgoz00
Tripadvisor

#1. 8th Wonder Brewery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar
- Address: 2202 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003-3519
- Read more on Tripadvisor

