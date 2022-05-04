Logra // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Hartford, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Hartford that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#12. Pietro's Pizza

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Address: 942 Main St, Hartford, CT 06103

#11. Allegro Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 347 Franklin Ave, Hartford, CT 06114-2540

#10. Aladdin

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Lebanese

- Address: 121 Allyn St, Hartford, CT 06103-1401

#9. Mo's Midtown Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 25 Whitney St, Hartford, CT 06105-2543

#8. MM's Gyros & Spuds

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

- Address: 24 Temple St, Hartford, CT 06103-1318

#7. Ashley's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 221 Main St, Hartford, CT 06106

#6. Franklin Giant Sandwich Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 464 Franklin Ave, Hartford, CT 06114-2908

#5. El Nuevo Sarape Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Mexican

- Address: 931 Broad St Ste 1, Hartford, CT 06106-2425

#4. Fire & Spice Vegan Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Jamaican

- Address: 248 Sisson Ave, Hartford, CT 06105-3177

#3. Angelina's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Address: 97 Prospect Ave, Hartford, CT 06106-2940

#2. Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Jamaican

- Address: 2996 Main St, Hartford, CT 06120-1425

#1. Monte Alban Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 531 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT 06105-3048

