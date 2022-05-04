ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Highest-rated cheap eats in Hartford, according to Tripadvisor

Logra // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Hartford that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxSQd_0dB8xWwb00
Tripadvisor

#12. Pietro's Pizza

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Address: 942 Main St, Hartford, CT 06103
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6hjZ_0dB8xWwb00
Tripadvisor

#11. Allegro Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 347 Franklin Ave, Hartford, CT 06114-2540
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wUELp_0dB8xWwb00
Tripadvisor

#10. Aladdin

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Lebanese
- Address: 121 Allyn St, Hartford, CT 06103-1401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11c1AI_0dB8xWwb00
Tripadvisor

#9. Mo's Midtown Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 25 Whitney St, Hartford, CT 06105-2543
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMlvN_0dB8xWwb00
Tripadvisor

#8. MM's Gyros & Spuds

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
- Address: 24 Temple St, Hartford, CT 06103-1318
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08vpA4_0dB8xWwb00
Tripadvisor

#7. Ashley's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 221 Main St, Hartford, CT 06106
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mPssc_0dB8xWwb00
Tripadvisor

#6. Franklin Giant Sandwich Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 464 Franklin Ave, Hartford, CT 06114-2908
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FlZCf_0dB8xWwb00
Tripadvisor

#5. El Nuevo Sarape Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Mexican
- Address: 931 Broad St Ste 1, Hartford, CT 06106-2425
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ts1Nz_0dB8xWwb00
Tripadvisor

#4. Fire & Spice Vegan Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Jamaican
- Address: 248 Sisson Ave, Hartford, CT 06105-3177
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k7XtL_0dB8xWwb00
Tripadvisor

#3. Angelina's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Address: 97 Prospect Ave, Hartford, CT 06106-2940
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrUmP_0dB8xWwb00
Tripadvisor

#2. Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Jamaican
- Address: 2996 Main St, Hartford, CT 06120-1425
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lAxG_0dB8xWwb00
Tripadvisor

#1. Monte Alban Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 531 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT 06105-3048
- Read more on Tripadvisor

