Dallas, TX

Highest-rated cheap eats in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

DenisMArt // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Dallas that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Oasis Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 5945 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-1906
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Tacos La Banqueta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 1305 N Carroll Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-6714
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Serious Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Address: 2807 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1508
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Dairy-Ette

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 9785 Ferguson Rd, Dallas, TX 75228-3800
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Bistro B

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 9780 Walnut St Ste 340, Dallas, TX 75243-2389
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Shake Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 2500 N Pearl Street, Dallas, TX 75201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Senor Bean

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 708 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201-2808
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Whataburger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 2900 N Airfield Dr, Dallas, TX 75261-4303
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Tony's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 10233 E Northwest Hwy Ste 504, Dallas, TX 75238-4420
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. The Wild Detectives

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe
- Address: Bishops Arts District 314 W Eighth St, Dallas, TX 75208
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Bishop Cider

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 509 N Bishop Ave Suite C, Dallas, TX 75208-4855
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. John's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 1733 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-7416
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Sweet Georgia Brown Bar B Que Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Address: 2840 E Ledbetter Dr, Dallas, TX 75216-7516
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Hunky's Old Fashioned

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 321 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208-4656
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Sky Rocket Burger

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 7877 Frankford Rd #101b, Dallas, TX 75252-6827
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Taqueria El Si Hay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 601 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208-4745
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Buzzbrews Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 4154 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75204-2132
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Record Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 605 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202-3335
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Cindi's NY Deli & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Address: 7522 Campbell Rd, Dallas, TX 75248-1784
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 2030 Market Ctr Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Bubba's Cooks Country

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 6617 Hillcrest Ave Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75205-1301
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Aw Shucks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Address: 3601 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-5631
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Snuffer's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 3526 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-5630
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Angry Dog

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (240 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 2726 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226-1404
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Norma's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1123 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208-5128
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Keller's Drive-in

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 6537 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75231-8009
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Mama's Daughter's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 2014 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-6610
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Original Market Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 4434 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219-1716
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Cindi's NY Deli & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 306 South Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Truck Yard

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 5624 Sears St, Dallas, TX 75206-7118
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

