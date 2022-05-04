ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated cheap eats in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpZIF_0dB8wy8w00
DenisMArt // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Greenville that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgVah_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#30. Oj's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 907 Pendleton St, Greenville, SC 29601-2313
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yGgig_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#29. Tanner's Big Orange

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 322 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607-2524
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258nRF_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#28. Pho 99

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 1540 Wade Hampton Blvd Hampton North, Greenville, SC 29609-5063
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26A1nR_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#27. S & S Cafeterias

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 1037 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607-1628
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVTWO_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#26. Bada Bing Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 1860 Woodruff Rd Suite-G, Greenville, SC 29607-5979
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qn0W3_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#25. Northgate Soda Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 918 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29609-5518
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z9OW3_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#24. The Clock Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 549 Congaree Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-3515
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43J1FH_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#23. The Habitap

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Address: 1325 Miller Rd Suite N, Greenville, SC 29607-6540
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OyqBz_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#22. The Drop-In Store

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Spanish
- Address: 709 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29609-5513
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wfNi_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#21. Bertolo's Pizza & Family

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 3631 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6vmj_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#20. Frodo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Address: 511 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607-2415
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8F5H_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#19. Cosmic Rabbits Tea Company

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 131 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC 29601-2739
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zMtq_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#18. Publix

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 1750 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-5933
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38fLNl_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#17. Grandma's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Address: 1314 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29605-1331
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tLmK_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#16. Pho Noodleville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 21 Orchard Park Dr, Greenville, SC 29615-3528
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Txm26_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#15. Kairos Greek Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
- Address: 1800A-2928 Augusta St, Greenville, SC 29605-2928
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HYrV_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#14. IHOP

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 1 Park Woodruff Dr, Greenville, SC 29607-5728
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4S0e_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#13. Poke Bros

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Hawaiian
- Address: 3935 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-6624
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qCRX_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#12. Clock Drive-In

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1844 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29609-4034
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVje7_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#11. Swad Vegetarian Resaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Address: 1421 Laurens Rd Ste A Ste A, Greenville, SC 29607-2348
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTeay_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#10. Asada

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Spanish
- Address: 1237 Pendleton St, Greenville, SC 29609
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HWLQw_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#9. Green Tomato Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 1511 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-5743
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjAI5_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#8. Mekong Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 2013 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29615-1036
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZ6RX_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#7. Local Cue Sports Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 30 Orchard Park Dr Suite 7, Greenville, SC 29615
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CRsek_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#6. Stax's Original

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1704 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC 29609-2952
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Mi74_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#5. Henry's Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Address: 240 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29609-5737
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2f9w_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#4. Jamaica Mi Irie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Jamaican
- Address: 28 Main St, Greenville, SC 29605-5838
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGqPb_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#3. Mike & Jeff's BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Address: 2401 Old Buncombe Rd, Greenville, SC 29609-4325
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BqM0a_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#2. Bucky's Bar-B-Q

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Address: 1700 Roper Mountain Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5609
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cy8bN_0dB8wy8w00
Tripadvisor

#1. White Duck Taco Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Fusion
- Address: 1320 Hampton Avenue Ext Suite 12B, Greenville, SC 29601-1012
- Read more on Tripadvisor

