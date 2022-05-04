DenisMArt // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Greenville that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#30. Oj's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 907 Pendleton St, Greenville, SC 29601-2313

#29. Tanner's Big Orange

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 322 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607-2524

#28. Pho 99

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 1540 Wade Hampton Blvd Hampton North, Greenville, SC 29609-5063

#27. S & S Cafeterias

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 1037 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607-1628

#26. Bada Bing Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 1860 Woodruff Rd Suite-G, Greenville, SC 29607-5979

#25. Northgate Soda Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 918 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29609-5518

#24. The Clock Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 549 Congaree Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-3515

#23. The Habitap

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

- Address: 1325 Miller Rd Suite N, Greenville, SC 29607-6540

#22. The Drop-In Store

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Spanish

- Address: 709 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29609-5513

#21. Bertolo's Pizza & Family

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 3631 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5002

#20. Frodo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Address: 511 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607-2415

#19. Cosmic Rabbits Tea Company

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 131 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC 29601-2739

#18. Publix

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 1750 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-5933

#17. Grandma's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Address: 1314 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29605-1331

#16. Pho Noodleville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 21 Orchard Park Dr, Greenville, SC 29615-3528

#15. Kairos Greek Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

- Address: 1800A-2928 Augusta St, Greenville, SC 29605-2928

#14. IHOP

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 1 Park Woodruff Dr, Greenville, SC 29607-5728

#13. Poke Bros

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Hawaiian

- Address: 3935 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-6624

#12. Clock Drive-In

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1844 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29609-4034

#11. Swad Vegetarian Resaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian

- Address: 1421 Laurens Rd Ste A Ste A, Greenville, SC 29607-2348

#10. Asada

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Spanish

- Address: 1237 Pendleton St, Greenville, SC 29609

#9. Green Tomato Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 1511 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-5743

#8. Mekong Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 2013 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29615-1036

#7. Local Cue Sports Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 30 Orchard Park Dr Suite 7, Greenville, SC 29615

#6. Stax's Original

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1704 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC 29609-2952

#5. Henry's Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Address: 240 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29609-5737

#4. Jamaica Mi Irie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Jamaican

- Address: 28 Main St, Greenville, SC 29605-5838

#3. Mike & Jeff's BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Address: 2401 Old Buncombe Rd, Greenville, SC 29609-4325

#2. Bucky's Bar-B-Q

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Address: 1700 Roper Mountain Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5609

#1. White Duck Taco Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Fusion

- Address: 1320 Hampton Avenue Ext Suite 12B, Greenville, SC 29601-1012

