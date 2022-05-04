ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Highest-rated cheap eats in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27vbgC_0dB8vmlF00
funkyfrogstock // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Greensboro that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WlnEt_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#30. Toshi's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Cafe
- Address: 5710 W Gate City Blvd Ste FF, Greensboro, NC 27407-7061
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIYqc_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#29. Dobros Pizza and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Address: 6004 Landmark Center Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407-2755
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWYMZ_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#28. Jake's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 2206 S Holden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-4606
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7XPM_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#27. Waffle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Diner, American
- Address: 3204 High Point Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-4618
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26LiPs_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#26. Pollo Pizza Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 602 Hickory Ridge Dr Ste 100, Greensboro, NC 27409-9531
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MnW0X_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#25. Carolina's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 5605 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410-4275
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AVgF_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#24. Cincy's Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 115 E February 1 Pl, Greensboro, NC 27401-2807
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTrsj_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#23. Rio Bravo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 2040 Rankin Mill Rd, Greensboro, NC 27405-9649
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPFkA_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#22. Taqueria El Azteca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Central American
- Address: 5605 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410-4275
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSnPc_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#21. Cherry Pit Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 411 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC 27455-2590
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4Awe_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#20. Cook Out

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 2601 Randleman Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406-5107
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKF7i_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#19. Milano Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 343 North Carolina 68, Greensboro, NC 27409
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WzEPw_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#18. Spring Valley Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 421 W Meadowview Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406-4316
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABmwC_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#17. Slices Pizza by Tony

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 401 Tate St, Greensboro, NC 27403-2523
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrdQ8_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#16. Jake's Pub & Billiards

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 1712 Spring Garden St Ste B, Greensboro, NC 27403-3197
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SaSHl_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#15. LOX Stock & Bagel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Address: 2439 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408-4023
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315S4e_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#14. Pizzeria L'Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 219B S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2602
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0coeSH_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#13. Jay's Delicatessen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Address: 630 Friendly Center Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408-7804
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUeG7_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#12. Stameys Barbecue

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Address: 2812 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408-2704
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcrBI_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#11. Fishers Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 608 N Elm St 608 N Elm St, 27401-2020, Greensboro, North Carolina, Greensboro, NC 27401-2020
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XspOv_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#10. I Love Pho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 4715 High Point Road, Greensboro, NC 27407
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0iHk_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#9. Jake's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 4220 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27407-1909
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Je311_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#8. Country Barbecue

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Address: 4012 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27407-1901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028CdK_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#7. Golden Wok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 1216 Bridford Pkwy Unit N, Greensboro, NC 27407-2696
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TmZcl_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#6. Stameys Barbecue

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Address: 2206 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403-2643
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYHBf_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#5. El Camino Real

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 4131 Spring Garden St, Greensboro, NC 27407-1656
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMiJC_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#4. First Carolina Delicatessen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Address: 1635 Spring Garden St, Greensboro, NC 27403-2334
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGQmO_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#3. Carolina's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 506 S Regional Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409-9309
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXPmn_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#2. Mythos Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
- Address: 3900 W Market St Near Safari Nation And The Art Shop, Greensboro, NC 27407-1368
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTIxG_0dB8vmlF00
Tripadvisor

#1. Sarah's Kabob Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (785 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
- Address: 5340 W Market St, Greensboro, NC 27409-2525
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy