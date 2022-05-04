funkyfrogstock // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Greensboro that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#30. Toshi's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Cafe

- Address: 5710 W Gate City Blvd Ste FF, Greensboro, NC 27407-7061

#29. Dobros Pizza and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Address: 6004 Landmark Center Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407-2755

#28. Jake's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 2206 S Holden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-4606

#27. Waffle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Diner, American

- Address: 3204 High Point Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-4618

#26. Pollo Pizza Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 602 Hickory Ridge Dr Ste 100, Greensboro, NC 27409-9531

#25. Carolina's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 5605 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410-4275

#24. Cincy's Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 115 E February 1 Pl, Greensboro, NC 27401-2807

#23. Rio Bravo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 2040 Rankin Mill Rd, Greensboro, NC 27405-9649

#22. Taqueria El Azteca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Central American

- Address: 5605 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410-4275

#21. Cherry Pit Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 411 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC 27455-2590

#20. Cook Out

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 2601 Randleman Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406-5107

#19. Milano Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 343 North Carolina 68, Greensboro, NC 27409

#18. Spring Valley Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 421 W Meadowview Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406-4316

#17. Slices Pizza by Tony

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 401 Tate St, Greensboro, NC 27403-2523

#16. Jake's Pub & Billiards

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 1712 Spring Garden St Ste B, Greensboro, NC 27403-3197

#15. LOX Stock & Bagel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Address: 2439 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408-4023

#14. Pizzeria L'Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 219B S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2602

#13. Jay's Delicatessen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Address: 630 Friendly Center Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408-7804

#12. Stameys Barbecue

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Address: 2812 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408-2704

#11. Fishers Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 608 N Elm St 608 N Elm St, 27401-2020, Greensboro, North Carolina, Greensboro, NC 27401-2020

#10. I Love Pho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 4715 High Point Road, Greensboro, NC 27407

#9. Jake's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 4220 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27407-1909

#8. Country Barbecue

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Address: 4012 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27407-1901

#7. Golden Wok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 1216 Bridford Pkwy Unit N, Greensboro, NC 27407-2696

#6. Stameys Barbecue

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Address: 2206 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403-2643

#5. El Camino Real

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 4131 Spring Garden St, Greensboro, NC 27407-1656

#4. First Carolina Delicatessen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Address: 1635 Spring Garden St, Greensboro, NC 27403-2334

#3. Carolina's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 506 S Regional Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409-9309

#2. Mythos Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

- Address: 3900 W Market St Near Safari Nation And The Art Shop, Greensboro, NC 27407-1368

#1. Sarah's Kabob Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (785 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

- Address: 5340 W Market St, Greensboro, NC 27409-2525

