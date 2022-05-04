ungvar // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Chicago that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. D'Amato's Bakery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Address: 1124 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60642-5801

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Carnitas Uruapan

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 1725 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Cozy Corner Restaurant & Pancake House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 2294 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647-4046

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Palace Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Diner, American

- Address: 1408 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60607-1810

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Burrito Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Fast Food

- Address: 200 E Ohio St Fl 2, Chicago, IL 60611

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Argo Tea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cafe, Healthy

- Address: 819 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611-2005

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Bonci Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 161 N Sangamon St, Chicago, IL 60607-2201

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Rossi's Liquors

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pub

- Address: 412 N State St Ste 3, Chicago, IL 60654-5608

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Potbelly Sandwich Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Soups

- Address: 55 E Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60604-4466

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Cozy Noodle & Rice

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Address: 3456 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657-1614

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Gus World Famous Fried Chicken

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 847 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607-1318

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Kabobi - Persian and Mediterranean Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Persian

- Address: 4748 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60625-4421

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. The Clark Street Dog

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 3040 North Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657-5206

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. I Dream of Falafel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

- Address: 60 E Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60604-2320

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Cafecito - Chestnut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Cuban

- Address: 215 E Chestnut St, Chicago, IL 60611-2359

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Corner Bakery Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 444 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3903

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Lucky's Sandwich Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 3472 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657-1682

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Bockwinkel's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 222 N Columbus Dr, Chicago, IL 60601-7810

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Stella's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 3042 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60657-5316

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Irazu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Central American

- Address: 1865 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647-4464

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Billy Goat Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,492 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar

- Address: 430 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Cheesie's Pub and Grub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pub

- Address: 958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657-4438

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Valois Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1518 E 53rd St, Chicago, IL 60615-4503

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Naf Naf Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Mediterranean

- Address: 326 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601-3714

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Murphy's Bleachers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 3655 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60613-4303

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Pittsfield Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 55 E Washington St Ste 183 Lobby, Chicago, IL 60602-2103

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Superdawg Drive-In

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (381 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 6363 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60646-3726

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Foodease

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 835 N Michigan Ave Water Tower Place, Chicago, IL 60611-2203

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Big Star

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (431 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 1531 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-1906

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Bongiorno's Italian Deli and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 405 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3591

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor