ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Highest-rated cheap eats in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZJyU_0dB8uOji00
ungvar // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Chicago that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b1GoQ_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#30. D'Amato's Bakery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Address: 1124 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60642-5801
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMJUK_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#29. Carnitas Uruapan

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 1725 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXEiw_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#28. Cozy Corner Restaurant & Pancake House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 2294 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647-4046
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJ1kH_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#27. Palace Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Diner, American
- Address: 1408 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60607-1810
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpCzG_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#26. Burrito Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Fast Food
- Address: 200 E Ohio St Fl 2, Chicago, IL 60611
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJAEU_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#25. Argo Tea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe, Healthy
- Address: 819 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611-2005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MbY7e_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#24. Bonci Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 161 N Sangamon St, Chicago, IL 60607-2201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pK4Nr_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#23. Rossi's Liquors

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub
- Address: 412 N State St Ste 3, Chicago, IL 60654-5608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2m78_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#22. Potbelly Sandwich Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Soups
- Address: 55 E Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60604-4466
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2fW7_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#21. Cozy Noodle & Rice

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Address: 3456 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657-1614
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpaDa_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#20. Gus World Famous Fried Chicken

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 847 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607-1318
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aug0L_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#19. Kabobi - Persian and Mediterranean Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Persian
- Address: 4748 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60625-4421
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOznj_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#18. The Clark Street Dog

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 3040 North Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657-5206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdDPQ_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#17. I Dream of Falafel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern
- Address: 60 E Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60604-2320
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5pVw_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#16. Cafecito - Chestnut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Cuban
- Address: 215 E Chestnut St, Chicago, IL 60611-2359
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCjcA_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#15. Corner Bakery Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 444 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3903
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6jNB_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#14. Lucky's Sandwich Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 3472 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657-1682
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KnPZg_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#13. Bockwinkel's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 222 N Columbus Dr, Chicago, IL 60601-7810
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20twuP_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#12. Stella's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 3042 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60657-5316
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wuhgP_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#11. Irazu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Central American
- Address: 1865 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647-4464
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNc0f_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#10. Billy Goat Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,492 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar
- Address: 430 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JqS4E_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#9. Cheesie's Pub and Grub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pub
- Address: 958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657-4438
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVMg6_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#8. Valois Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1518 E 53rd St, Chicago, IL 60615-4503
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZIut_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#7. Naf Naf Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Mediterranean
- Address: 326 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601-3714
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3xC7_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#6. Murphy's Bleachers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 3655 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60613-4303
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpkBi_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#5. Pittsfield Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 55 E Washington St Ste 183 Lobby, Chicago, IL 60602-2103
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QvHL_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#4. Superdawg Drive-In

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (381 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 6363 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60646-3726
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CesJ6_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#3. Foodease

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 835 N Michigan Ave Water Tower Place, Chicago, IL 60611-2203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMlZi_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#2. Big Star

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (431 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 1531 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-1906
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqIcM_0dB8uOji00
Tripadvisor

#1. Bongiorno's Italian Deli and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 405 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3591
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Fast Food#Mexican Restaurants#Cheap Eats#Billy Goat Tavern#Food Drink#Ungvar#Big Data#Americans#Bakery Rating#Italian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy