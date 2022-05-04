ungvar // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Fort Smith, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Fort Smith that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#17. Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 500 N Greenwood Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901-3510

#16. Waffle House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Diner, American

- Address: 9009 Highway 71 S, Fort Smith, AR 72908-8412

#15. Ninja

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Address: 5612 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903-3750

#14. The Bread Box & More

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 7004 Fresno St, Fort Smith, AR 72903-4993

#13. Eunice's Country Cooking

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 3325 S 74th St Ste B, Fort Smith, AR 72903-5023

#12. Art's Bbq & Burgers

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Address: 8203 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903-5553

#11. Burrito Bowl Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 1701 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901

#10. Diamond Head Restaurant 2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Address: 1901 Midland Blvd, Fort Smith, AR 72904-5917

#9. Pho Hoang

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 2111 Grand Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901-3042

#8. Harvest Moon Bakery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 5441 S 24th St Suite D1, Fort Smith, AR 72901-8613

#7. Miguel's Taqueria

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 1719 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901-3953

#6. Miss Anna's On Towson

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 5001 Towson Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901-8427

#5. George's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 2120 Grand Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901-3043

#4. Las Americas Too

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 1806 S Zero St, Fort Smith, AR 72901-8414

#3. Pho Vietnam

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 2214 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901-3938

#2. Ed Walker's Drive-In & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 1500 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901

#1. Benson's Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 2515 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901-4143

