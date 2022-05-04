Logra // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in San Antonio, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in San Antonio that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Charro Mexican Grill

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 2351 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209-5543

Tripadvisor

#29. El Ceviche De Waldito

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

- Address: 5526 Evers Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238-1804

Tripadvisor

#28. Jim's Restaurants

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 302 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78245-3194

Tripadvisor

#27. Florio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Address: 7701 Broadway St Ste 2, San Antonio, TX 78209-3261

Tripadvisor

#26. China Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 2241 NW Military Hwy Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78213-4927

Tripadvisor

#25. Original Blanco Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 7934 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229-3408

Tripadvisor

#24. Taco Haven Incorporated

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 1032 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210-1360

Tripadvisor

#23. Garcia's Mexican Food To Go

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 842 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201-6349

Tripadvisor

#22. Blanco Cafe - 1720 Blanco Rd.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 1720 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78212-2602

Tripadvisor

#21. The Original Donut Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 3307 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201-3846

Tripadvisor

#20. Taquitos West Avenue

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 2818 West Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201-2240

Tripadvisor

#19. El Milagrito Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 521 E Woodlawn Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212-3542

Tripadvisor

#18. Cascabel Mexican Patio

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 1000 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX 78205-3413

Tripadvisor

#17. Grumpy's Mexican Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

- Address: 18817 Fm 2252, San Antonio, TX 78266-2729

Tripadvisor

#16. La Jalisco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 130 E Main Plz, San Antonio, TX 78205-2715

Tripadvisor

#15. Wraptitude

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 23210 FM 3009, San Antonio, TX 78266-2625

Tripadvisor

#14. Lula's Mexican Cafe

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 115 E Travis St, San Antonio, TX 78205-1611

Tripadvisor

#13. Guajillo's The Shortcut to Mexico

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 1001 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78213-2285

Tripadvisor

#12. Longhorn Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 17625 Blanco Rd Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78232-1043

Tripadvisor

#11. Cheesy Jane's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 4200 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78209-6317

Tripadvisor

#10. Sanchos Cantina and Cocina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar

- Address: 628 Jackson St Off San Pedro near Cypress, San Antonio, TX 78212

Tripadvisor

#9. Mrs. Kitchen Soul Food Restaurant & Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 2242 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78203-1902

Tripadvisor

#8. Gino's Deli & Ice House

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Address: 13210 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230-2072

Tripadvisor

#7. Pancake Joes

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 1011 Donaldson Ave, San Antonio, TX 78228-5102

Tripadvisor

#6. The Friendly Spot Ice House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 943 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205-3438

Tripadvisor

#5. Tito's Restaurant Y Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 955 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205-3438

Tripadvisor

#4. Schilo's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,046 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, German

- Address: 424 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205-2629

Tripadvisor

#3. Pete's Tako House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 502 Brooklyn Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215-1700

Tripadvisor

#2. The Original Blanco Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 419 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX 78205-1703

Tripadvisor

#1. Pollos Asados Los Nortenos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (939 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 4642 Rigsby Ave This restaurant has re-opened. I went there a few days ago., San Antonio, TX 78222-1266

