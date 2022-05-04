ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Highest-rated cheap eats in San Antonio, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Logra // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in San Antonio, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in San Antonio that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3worvZ_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#30. Charro Mexican Grill

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 2351 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209-5543
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjofh_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#29. El Ceviche De Waldito

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin
- Address: 5526 Evers Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238-1804
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LwFW_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#28. Jim's Restaurants

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 302 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78245-3194
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zik61_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#27. Florio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 7701 Broadway St Ste 2, San Antonio, TX 78209-3261
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLFCD_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#26. China Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 2241 NW Military Hwy Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78213-4927
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKCHl_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#25. Original Blanco Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 7934 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229-3408
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qmFO_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#24. Taco Haven Incorporated

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 1032 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210-1360
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5Mip_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#23. Garcia's Mexican Food To Go

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 842 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201-6349
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFGZD_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#22. Blanco Cafe - 1720 Blanco Rd.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 1720 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78212-2602
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0uLf_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#21. The Original Donut Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 3307 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201-3846
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojat6_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#20. Taquitos West Avenue

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 2818 West Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201-2240
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fDUGA_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#19. El Milagrito Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 521 E Woodlawn Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212-3542
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSqEK_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#18. Cascabel Mexican Patio

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 1000 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX 78205-3413
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RraWQ_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#17. Grumpy's Mexican Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Address: 18817 Fm 2252, San Antonio, TX 78266-2729
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQdce_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#16. La Jalisco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 130 E Main Plz, San Antonio, TX 78205-2715
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMg2j_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#15. Wraptitude

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 23210 FM 3009, San Antonio, TX 78266-2625
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PSYoV_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#14. Lula's Mexican Cafe

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 115 E Travis St, San Antonio, TX 78205-1611
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJJsb_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#13. Guajillo's The Shortcut to Mexico

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 1001 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78213-2285
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fipED_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#12. Longhorn Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 17625 Blanco Rd Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78232-1043
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bgB0_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#11. Cheesy Jane's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 4200 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78209-6317
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yC3fg_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#10. Sanchos Cantina and Cocina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar
- Address: 628 Jackson St Off San Pedro near Cypress, San Antonio, TX 78212
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwXqO_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#9. Mrs. Kitchen Soul Food Restaurant & Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 2242 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78203-1902
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yD1E_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#8. Gino's Deli & Ice House

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Address: 13210 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230-2072
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPVAQ_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#7. Pancake Joes

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 1011 Donaldson Ave, San Antonio, TX 78228-5102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jpc2U_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#6. The Friendly Spot Ice House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 943 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205-3438
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PyON_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#5. Tito's Restaurant Y Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 955 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205-3438
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbvbp_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#4. Schilo's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,046 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, German
- Address: 424 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205-2629
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AGQhN_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#3. Pete's Tako House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 502 Brooklyn Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215-1700
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1a7g_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Original Blanco Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 419 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX 78205-1703
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9xP6_0dB8RU6b00
Tripadvisor

#1. Pollos Asados Los Nortenos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (939 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 4642 Rigsby Ave This restaurant has re-opened. I went there a few days ago., San Antonio, TX 78222-1266
- Read more on Tripadvisor

