Kansas City, MO

Highest-rated cheap eats in Kansas City, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yew9t_0dB8Nrmg00
funkyfrogstock // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Kansas City that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CXnE_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#30. Freestyle Poke

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian
- Address: 509 Delaware St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1156
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LLNaU_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#29. Dos De Oros Taqueria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 650 E Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64145-1425
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSiIN_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#28. Johnny Jo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Address: 1209 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112-1203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4uH3_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#27. The Mixing Bowl Noshery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 2934 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108-3615
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kR8E5_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#26. Jerry's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 1209 W 103rd St, Kansas City, MO 64114-4512
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oVeGZ_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#25. Fritz's Railroad Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 250 N 18th St, Kansas City, KS 66102-4917
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44c2FK_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#24. Ruby's Dagwood's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1117 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103-1909
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YaS2_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#23. Olive Cafe and Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
- Address: 9530 James a Reed Rd, Kansas City, MO 64134-1689
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBf5F_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#22. El Camino Real

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish
- Address: 903 N 7th St, Kansas City, KS 66101-2819
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUFUR_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#21. Hien Vuong Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 417 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1223
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIHNQ_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#20. Christine's Firehouse Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 220 E 20th Ave, North Kansas City, MO 64116-3424
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VM1aC_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#19. Vietnam Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 2200 W 39th Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103-2902
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMvZX_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#18. Bonito Michoacan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 1150 Minnesota Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102-4455
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVqRC_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#17. Empanada Madness

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Venezuelan
- Address: 906 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108-2341
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUqn1_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#16. Taco Republic

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (180 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 500 County Line Rd, Kansas City, KS 66103-2725
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsQol_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#15. Tikka House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian, Middle Eastern
- Address: 411 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1223
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pnhkk_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#14. Nguyen Pho and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 500 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106-1201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16PGQQ_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#13. Drunken Worm

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar
- Address: 1405 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111-4427
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fyXfK_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#12. The Peanut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 5000 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112-2755
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zgpdq_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#11. City Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 301 N Grand Ave, Kansas City, MO 64116
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPc8c_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#10. The Brick

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 1727 McGee St, Kansas City, MO 64108-1423
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KN9cN_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#9. Habashi House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern
- Address: 309 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1222
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9Er9_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#8. El Pollo Rey

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 901 Kansas Ave, Kansas City, KS 66105-1207
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxuXg_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#7. Niecie's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 6441 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64131-1229
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUNaA_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#6. D'Bronx

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 2450 Grand Blvd Ste 124, Kansas City, MO 64108-2516
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xJbD_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#5. Happy Gillis Cafe & Hangout

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 549 Gillis St, Kansas City, MO 64106-1261
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aB2IC_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#4. Fritz's Railroad Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (746 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 2450 Grand Blvd Ste 1, Kansas City, MO 64108-2535
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4FjX_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#3. Winstead's Steakburger's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 101 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64112-1929
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smEvS_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#2. Town Topic Inc Sandwich Shops

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 2021 Broadway St, Kansas City, MO 64108-2065
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aA3Z7_0dB8Nrmg00
Tripadvisor

#1. Vietnam Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 522 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO 64106-1212
- Read more on Tripadvisor

