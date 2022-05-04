funkyfrogstock // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Kansas City, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Kansas City that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Freestyle Poke

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian

- Address: 509 Delaware St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1156

Tripadvisor

#29. Dos De Oros Taqueria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 650 E Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64145-1425

Tripadvisor

#28. Johnny Jo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Address: 1209 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112-1203

Tripadvisor

#27. The Mixing Bowl Noshery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 2934 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108-3615

Tripadvisor

#26. Jerry's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 1209 W 103rd St, Kansas City, MO 64114-4512

Tripadvisor

#25. Fritz's Railroad Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 250 N 18th St, Kansas City, KS 66102-4917

Tripadvisor

#24. Ruby's Dagwood's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1117 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103-1909

Tripadvisor

#23. Olive Cafe and Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

- Address: 9530 James a Reed Rd, Kansas City, MO 64134-1689

Tripadvisor

#22. El Camino Real

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish

- Address: 903 N 7th St, Kansas City, KS 66101-2819

Tripadvisor

#21. Hien Vuong Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 417 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1223

Tripadvisor

#20. Christine's Firehouse Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 220 E 20th Ave, North Kansas City, MO 64116-3424

Tripadvisor

#19. Vietnam Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 2200 W 39th Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103-2902

Tripadvisor

#18. Bonito Michoacan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 1150 Minnesota Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102-4455

Tripadvisor

#17. Empanada Madness

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Venezuelan

- Address: 906 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108-2341

Tripadvisor

#16. Taco Republic

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (180 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 500 County Line Rd, Kansas City, KS 66103-2725

#15. Tikka House

#15. Tikka House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian, Middle Eastern

- Address: 411 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1223

Tripadvisor

#14. Nguyen Pho and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 500 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106-1201

Tripadvisor

#13. Drunken Worm

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar

- Address: 1405 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111-4427

#12. The Peanut

#12. The Peanut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 5000 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112-2755

#11. City Diner

#11. City Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 301 N Grand Ave, Kansas City, MO 64116

#10. The Brick

#10. The Brick

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 1727 McGee St, Kansas City, MO 64108-1423

Tripadvisor

#9. Habashi House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

- Address: 309 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1222

#8. El Pollo Rey

#8. El Pollo Rey

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 901 Kansas Ave, Kansas City, KS 66105-1207

Tripadvisor

#7. Niecie's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 6441 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64131-1229

#6. D'Bronx

#6. D'Bronx

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Address: 2450 Grand Blvd Ste 124, Kansas City, MO 64108-2516

Tripadvisor

#5. Happy Gillis Cafe & Hangout

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 549 Gillis St, Kansas City, MO 64106-1261

Tripadvisor

#4. Fritz's Railroad Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (746 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 2450 Grand Blvd Ste 1, Kansas City, MO 64108-2535

Tripadvisor

#3. Winstead's Steakburger's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (335 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 101 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64112-1929

Tripadvisor

#2. Town Topic Inc Sandwich Shops

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 2021 Broadway St, Kansas City, MO 64108-2065

#1. Vietnam Cafe

#1. Vietnam Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 522 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO 64106-1212

