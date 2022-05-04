funkyfrogstock // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Grand Rapids that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#30. El Caporal

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 1717 28th St SW Ste B, Grand Rapids, MI 49519-2591

#29. Rincon Criollo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin

- Address: 1523 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-8048

#28. Russ' Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 2750 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-1621

#27. Jamaican Dave's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Jamaican

- Address: 530 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

#26. Moe's Southwest Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 5070 28th St SE Ste C, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-7703

#25. New Beginnings

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Diner

- Address: 4415 Broadmoor Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-5367

#24. 7 Mares

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 1403 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507-2111

#23. Wing Doozy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 3916 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525-1602

#22. Russ' Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 3551 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544-1635

#21. Frosty Boy Grand Rapids

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 1757 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505-4766

#20. Chick-fil-A

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 1545 Edgeknoll Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

#19. Elk Brewing

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, American

- Address: 700 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-5539

#18. Pieology Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Address: 2006 East Beltline, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

#17. Cousins Tasty Chicken

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 1209 Leonard St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505-5510

#16. The Red Geranium Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 5751 Byron Center Ave SW Suite BB, Grand Rapids, MI 49519-9621

#15. Grand Coney

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Greek, American

- Address: 809 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-3523

#14. Noodles & Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Address: 5070 28th St SE Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-7703

#13. Bosna Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: International

- Address: 128 28th St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-1112

#12. Gita Pita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Fast Food

- Address: 2 Jefferson Avenue Southeast Corner of Jefferson and Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

#11. Maggie's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 636 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504-5334

#10. La Huasteca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 1811 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505-4706

#9. El Granjero Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 950 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504-5538

#8. Sushi Yama

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Address: 146 Monroe Center St NW Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-2825

#7. Tacos El Cunado

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 435 Ionia Ave SW Downtown Market, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-5161

#6. Thai Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Address: 4313 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508-3608

#5. Blue Dog Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504-5119

#4. Choo Choo Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1209 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505-4903

#3. Real Food Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 3514 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525-2777

#2. Uncle Cheetah's Soup Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Soups, American

- Address: 1133 Weathy, Grand Rapids, MI

#1. Real Food Cafe Eastern Ave

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 2419 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507-3601

