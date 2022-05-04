ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Highest-rated cheap eats in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qiKU2_0dB85ntB00
funkyfrogstock // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Grand Rapids that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o74yG_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#30. El Caporal

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 1717 28th St SW Ste B, Grand Rapids, MI 49519-2591
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYe4f_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#29. Rincon Criollo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin
- Address: 1523 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-8048
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19o0vz_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#28. Russ' Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 2750 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-1621
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLje7_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#27. Jamaican Dave's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Jamaican
- Address: 530 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3CFq_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#26. Moe's Southwest Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 5070 28th St SE Ste C, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-7703
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6Sfs_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#25. New Beginnings

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Diner
- Address: 4415 Broadmoor Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-5367
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqbPG_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#24. 7 Mares

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 1403 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507-2111
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ImBth_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#23. Wing Doozy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 3916 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525-1602
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDz18_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#22. Russ' Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 3551 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544-1635
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N9Qz1_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#21. Frosty Boy Grand Rapids

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 1757 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505-4766
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nl2ev_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#20. Chick-fil-A

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 1545 Edgeknoll Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YjxfL_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#19. Elk Brewing

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Address: 700 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-5539
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xkl2T_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#18. Pieology Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Address: 2006 East Beltline, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwDL5_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#17. Cousins Tasty Chicken

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 1209 Leonard St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505-5510
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lEk88_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#16. The Red Geranium Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 5751 Byron Center Ave SW Suite BB, Grand Rapids, MI 49519-9621
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9li1_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#15. Grand Coney

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Greek, American
- Address: 809 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-3523
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnmP0_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#14. Noodles & Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Address: 5070 28th St SE Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-7703
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SEd06_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#13. Bosna Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: International
- Address: 128 28th St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-1112
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmQMr_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#12. Gita Pita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Fast Food
- Address: 2 Jefferson Avenue Southeast Corner of Jefferson and Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gofn4_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#11. Maggie's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 636 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504-5334
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gq7eR_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#10. La Huasteca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 1811 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505-4706
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOVrt_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#9. El Granjero Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 950 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504-5538
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VN2XO_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#8. Sushi Yama

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Address: 146 Monroe Center St NW Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-2825
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6vEc_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#7. Tacos El Cunado

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 435 Ionia Ave SW Downtown Market, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-5161
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36y9Ld_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#6. Thai Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Address: 4313 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508-3608
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m52f2_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#5. Blue Dog Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504-5119
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37n2R9_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#4. Choo Choo Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1209 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505-4903
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WuLsA_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#3. Real Food Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 3514 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525-2777
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ARsk_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#2. Uncle Cheetah's Soup Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Soups, American
- Address: 1133 Weathy, Grand Rapids, MI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xb9hC_0dB85ntB00
Tripadvisor

#1. Real Food Cafe Eastern Ave

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 2419 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507-3601
#Fast Food#Mexican Restaurants#Cheap Eats#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans#Tripadvisor#Latin
