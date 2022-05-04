ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Highest-rated cheap eats in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVKMo_0dB84yJj00
DenisMArt // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Denver that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34A6Bo_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#30. Smashburger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 7305 E 35th Ave Ste 165, Denver, CO 80207
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NE7qA_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#29. Las Margs Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 1521 N Marion St, Denver, CO 80218-1512
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATo7K_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#28. Pho 79

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 781 S Federal Blvd Unit B, Denver, CO 80219-3483
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmYuM_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#27. Tarasco's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 470 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO 80219-2930
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GvDFh_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#26. Pete's Gyros Place

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
- Address: 2819 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1506
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPTpG_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#25. Park Burger - Highlands

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 2643 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObomL_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#24. Breakfast King

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 300 W Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO 80223-3231
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIJp4_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#23. Little Anita's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 1550 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80222-3700
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2wmG_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#22. Lazo Empanadas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Argentinean
- Address: 1319 22nd St, Denver, CO 80205-2039
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9feL_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#21. Columbine Steak House & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Address: 300 Federal Blvd, Denver, CO 80219-1537
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfYUx_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#20. Renegade Brewing Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub
- Address: 925 W 9th Ave, Denver, CO 80204-4338
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v13KP_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#19. Tom's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 601 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203-2019
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VABS6_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#18. Kitchen Table BBQ & Comfort Food @ Goosetown Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Address: 3242 East Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zAxz_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#17. Larkburger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 1617 California St, Denver, CO 80202-3713
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PW8e8_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#16. Pho 16th St. Vietnamese Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 535 16th St Suite 1, Denver, CO 80202-4235
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lp08S_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#15. Uber Sausage

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 2730 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1426
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEZv9_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#14. Denver Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 740 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80204-2613
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtRMY_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#13. Butcher Block Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 1701 38th St, Denver, CO 80216-3653
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmU8d_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#12. Steve's Snappin Dogs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 3525 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1816
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRRqC_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#11. The 1UP Arcade Bar - LoDo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 1925 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202-5927
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygdKf_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#10. El Taco De Mexico

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 714 Santa Fe Dr, Denver, CO 80204-4429
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LV6VP_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#9. Fat Sully's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Address: 3237 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1711
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T427l_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#8. Red Rooster Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 5761 Washington St, Denver, CO 80216-1321
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMsJj_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#7. Pho 95

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 1401 S Federal Blvd Denver, Denver, CO 80219-4720
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269e3i_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#6. Pho-natic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 229 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203-1715
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBK56_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#5. Menya Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Address: 951 16th St, Denver, CO 80202-2938
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ijhcb_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#4. Maria Empanada - South Broadway

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Argentinean
- Address: 1298 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80210-1504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5Jqh_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#3. Pete's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (340 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Greek
- Address: 1962 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1302
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc7Ri_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#2. Mad Greens

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Healthy
- Address: 1600 Stout St, Denver, CO 80202-3160
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCyrv_0dB84yJj00
Tripadvisor

#1. Sam's No. 3

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,094 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern
- Address: 1500 Curtis St, Denver, CO 80202-2343
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Fast Food#Cheap Eats#Mediterranean Cuisine#Big Data#Americans#Mexican
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy