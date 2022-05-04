ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated cheap eats in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVS6t_0dB84ump00
funkyfrogstock // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Fresno that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0798oM_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#24. Don Pepe Taqueria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 4950 N Woodrow Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93726-1319


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mrkc7_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#23. Huong Lan #9

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 4965 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93726-0352


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hsJL_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#22. Tacos Marquitos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 1772 E Barstow Ave Bulldog Plaza, Fresno, CA 93710-6505


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23sz3Q_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#21. Me-N-Ed's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Address: 4829 E McKinley Ave, Fresno, CA 93703-3532


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZeUwx_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#20. DOY Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Greek, Mediterranean
- Address: 7675 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-4313


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfolz_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#19. D Hou Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 6015 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704-1623


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMRHB_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#18. BJ's Kountry Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 6700 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-4403


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0LN6_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#17. Cuca's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 936 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3418


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kF5mk_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#16. Guadalajara

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 3020 N Weber Ave, Fresno, CA 93705-3653


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDasp_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#15. Casa De Tamales

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 609 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3202


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBezN_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#14. Sunnyside Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 5235 E Kings Canyon Rd Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93727-4081


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VzNOI_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#13. In-N-Out Burger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 4302 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93726-1901


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4BCY_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#12. Kenji's Teriyaki Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Address: 5776 N Blackstone Ave Suite 107, Fresno, CA 93710-5026


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cS7jV_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#11. Brown Bears Hot Dogs

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 7040 N Fresno St Apt 156, Fresno, CA 93720-2925


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uq69o_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#10. Wahoo's Fish Tacos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 3053 E Campus Pointe Dr, Fresno, CA 93710-7525


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMrWK_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#9. Wahoo's Fish Taco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Address: 7835 N Palm Ave #101, Fresno, CA 93711-5515


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtSWJ_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#8. Country Fare Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 4662 E Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA 93702-1627


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0LLW_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#7. Five Guys

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 180 Paseo Del Centro, Fresno, CA 93720


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FoaRj_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#6. Al's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Address: 1823 W Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-2618


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204KyA_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#5. Chef Paul's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 952 F St, Fresno, CA 93706-3309


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36U7Xk_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#4. Adrian's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 3060 E Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA 93701-2554


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCm8I_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#3. Castillo's Mexican Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 3659 E Ventura Ave, Fresno, CA 93702-3251


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFu4k_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#2. Jus' Jo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 701 W Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93612-3232


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6WbO_0dB84ump00
Tripadvisor

#1. Taqueria Don Pepe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 4582 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93726-1905


