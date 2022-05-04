funkyfrogstock // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Fresno that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Don Pepe Taqueria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 4950 N Woodrow Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93726-1319

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Huong Lan #9

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 4965 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93726-0352

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Tacos Marquitos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 1772 E Barstow Ave Bulldog Plaza, Fresno, CA 93710-6505

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Me-N-Ed's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Address: 4829 E McKinley Ave, Fresno, CA 93703-3532

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. DOY Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Greek, Mediterranean

- Address: 7675 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-4313

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. D Hou Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 6015 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704-1623

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. BJ's Kountry Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 6700 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-4403

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Cuca's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 936 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3418

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Guadalajara

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 3020 N Weber Ave, Fresno, CA 93705-3653

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Casa De Tamales

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 609 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3202

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Sunnyside Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 5235 E Kings Canyon Rd Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93727-4081

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. In-N-Out Burger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 4302 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93726-1901

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Kenji's Teriyaki Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Address: 5776 N Blackstone Ave Suite 107, Fresno, CA 93710-5026

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Brown Bears Hot Dogs

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 7040 N Fresno St Apt 156, Fresno, CA 93720-2925

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Wahoo's Fish Tacos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 3053 E Campus Pointe Dr, Fresno, CA 93710-7525

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Wahoo's Fish Taco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Address: 7835 N Palm Ave #101, Fresno, CA 93711-5515

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Country Fare Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 4662 E Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA 93702-1627

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Five Guys

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 180 Paseo Del Centro, Fresno, CA 93720

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Al's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

- Address: 1823 W Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-2618

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Chef Paul's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 952 F St, Fresno, CA 93706-3309

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Adrian's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 3060 E Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA 93701-2554

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Castillo's Mexican Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 3659 E Ventura Ave, Fresno, CA 93702-3251

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Jus' Jo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 701 W Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93612-3232

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Taqueria Don Pepe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 4582 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93726-1905

- Read more on Tripadvisor