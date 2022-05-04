Logra // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Austin that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#30. Julio's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 4230 Duval St, Austin, TX 78751-4311

#29. Shake Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 11228 Domain Drive The Domain, Austin, TX 78759

#28. Tan My Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 1601 Ohlen Rd, Austin, TX 78758-7101

#27. Xian Sushi and Noodle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Address: 1801 E 51st St # C370, Austin, TX 78723-3434

#26. Dirty Martin's Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 2808 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705-3704

#25. Tamale House East

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 1707 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702-2701

#24. SLAB BBQ & Beer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Address: 7101 W Hwy 71 #e1, Austin, TX 78745

#23. Troy ATX

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish

- Address: 8105 Mesa Dr Suite A, Austin, TX 78759-8690

#22. Dan's Hamburgers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 4308 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78704-7532

#21. East Side Pies - Rosewood Store

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Address: 1401 Rosewood Ave Suite B, Austin, TX 78702-2026

#20. Royal Blue Grocery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 609 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701-3214

#19. Mi Madre's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 2201 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722-2133

#18. Top Notch Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 7525 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78757-1202

#17. Joe's Bakery & Mexican Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 2305 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702-3427

#16. Little Deli & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Address: 7101 Woodrow Ave Unit A, Austin, TX 78757-1859

#15. San Jac Saloon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pub

- Address: 300 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701-3628

#14. Habanero Mexican Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 501 W Oltorf St Just West of S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704-5447

#13. East Side King

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Address: 1618 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702-3308

#12. Blind Pig Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

- Address: 317 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701-3627

#11. Velvet Taco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 11501 Rock Rose Avenue Ste 160, Austin, TX 78758

#10. Amaya's Taco Village

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 5804 N Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78751-1502

#9. Paperboy

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 1203 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702-1910

#8. The Omelettry

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 4631 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78756-2828

#7. Arturo's Underground Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

- Address: 314 W 17th St, Austin, TX 78701-1205

#6. Javi's Best of Tex-Mex

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 7709 E Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78744-1786

#5. Lazarus Brewing Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pub, Bar

- Address: 1902 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702-3402

#4. Texas Chili Parlor

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (575 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

- Address: 1409 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701-1634

#3. Juan in a Million

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (483 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 2300 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702-4604

#2. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (770 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 117 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701-4025

#1. Home Slice Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,889 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704-2434

