ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Highest-rated cheap eats in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CwpJJ_0dB84QV900
Logra // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Austin that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5UbE_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#30. Julio's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 4230 Duval St, Austin, TX 78751-4311
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M06xH_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#29. Shake Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 11228 Domain Drive The Domain, Austin, TX 78759
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xaWp0_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#28. Tan My Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 1601 Ohlen Rd, Austin, TX 78758-7101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InVzc_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#27. Xian Sushi and Noodle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Address: 1801 E 51st St # C370, Austin, TX 78723-3434
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2ygC_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#26. Dirty Martin's Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 2808 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705-3704
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WuutI_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#25. Tamale House East

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 1707 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702-2701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EkIvO_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#24. SLAB BBQ & Beer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Address: 7101 W Hwy 71 #e1, Austin, TX 78745
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zViAa_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#23. Troy ATX

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish
- Address: 8105 Mesa Dr Suite A, Austin, TX 78759-8690
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wDCJ_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#22. Dan's Hamburgers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 4308 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78704-7532
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAaEy_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#21. East Side Pies - Rosewood Store

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 1401 Rosewood Ave Suite B, Austin, TX 78702-2026
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qyefo_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#20. Royal Blue Grocery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 609 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701-3214
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoS1I_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#19. Mi Madre's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 2201 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722-2133
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36B2OW_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#18. Top Notch Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 7525 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78757-1202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1duA8Y_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#17. Joe's Bakery & Mexican Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 2305 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702-3427
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqdzR_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#16. Little Deli & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Address: 7101 Woodrow Ave Unit A, Austin, TX 78757-1859
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lbuj8_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#15. San Jac Saloon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub
- Address: 300 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701-3628
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ouUk_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#14. Habanero Mexican Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 501 W Oltorf St Just West of S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704-5447
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nxim0_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#13. East Side King

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Address: 1618 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702-3308
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4zfr_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#12. Blind Pig Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Address: 317 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701-3627
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGdVP_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#11. Velvet Taco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 11501 Rock Rose Avenue Ste 160, Austin, TX 78758
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8om6_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#10. Amaya's Taco Village

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 5804 N Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78751-1502
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zpKh_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#9. Paperboy

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 1203 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702-1910
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37WzdL_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#8. The Omelettry

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 4631 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78756-2828
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqtUV_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#7. Arturo's Underground Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern
- Address: 314 W 17th St, Austin, TX 78701-1205
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCcTE_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#6. Javi's Best of Tex-Mex

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 7709 E Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78744-1786
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33YlOo_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#5. Lazarus Brewing Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub, Bar
- Address: 1902 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702-3402
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBGDt_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#4. Texas Chili Parlor

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (575 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern
- Address: 1409 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701-1634
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lp0j7_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#3. Juan in a Million

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (483 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 2300 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702-4604
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4ulO_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#2. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (770 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 117 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701-4025
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QzfsE_0dB84QV900
Tripadvisor

#1. Home Slice Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,889 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704-2434
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy