Highest-rated cheap eats in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in El Paso that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#30. Sofia's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 11800 Glorieta, El Paso, TX 79927-3142

#29. Taqueria La Pila

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 8714 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79907-6202

#28. The Lunch Box

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 667 N Carolina Dr, El Paso, TX 79915-2609

#27. Dona Lupe Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 2919 Pershing Dr, El Paso, TX 79903-2419

#26. Chuco Burgers

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 1201 Lafayette Dr, El Paso, TX 79907-1219

#25. Fort Bliss Food Exchange

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Address: Bldg 1735, El Paso, TX 79916

#24. La Malinche

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 3910 Doniphan Dr Ste A1, El Paso, TX 79922-1354

#23. IHOP

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 6080 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79905-2025

#22. El Jacalito Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 2130 Myrtle Ave, El Paso, TX 79901-2002

#21. H&H Car Wash and Coffee Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Cafe

- Address: 701 E Yandell Dr, El Paso, TX 79902-5313

#20. Papa Eric's Burgers

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 2519 N Piedras Street, El Paso, TX 79930

#19. Gussie's Tamales & Bakery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Southwestern

- Address: 2200 N Piedras St, El Paso, TX 79930-3334

#18. Lucy's Cafe

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 1305 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902-4013

#17. Frisco Burger Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 3111 N Yarbrough Dr, El Paso, TX 79925-3122

#16. Casa De Torta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 10701 Gateway Blvd S, El Paso, TX 79934-3509

#15. Blake's Lotaburger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Southwestern

- Address: 7122 Gateway Blvd E Suite B, El Paso, TX 79915-1201

#14. Tap Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar

- Address: 408 E San Antonio Ave, El Paso, TX 79901-2422

#13. Lucy's Cafe West

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Cafe

- Address: 6628 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912-4420

#12. El Taco Tote

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 2921 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902-2532

#11. Lucy's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 4119 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902-1504

#10. 5 Points Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 3019 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903-2501

#9. Buon Giorno Caffe

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Cafe

- Address: 4727 Hondo Pass Dr Ste F, El Paso, TX 79904-1483

#8. El Taquito

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish

- Address: 1422 Airway Blvd, El Paso, TX 79925-2244

#7. Clock Family Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 8409 Dyer St, El Paso, TX 79904-2803

#6. Village Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 1500 Airway Blvd, El Paso, TX 79925-2217

#5. Delicias Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 865 N Resler Dr, El Paso, TX 79912-1784

#4. Rosa's Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 3454 Doniphan Dr, El Paso, TX 79922-1644

#3. Good Luck Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 3813 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905-2508

#2. Rosco's Burger Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 3829 Tompkins Rd, El Paso, TX 79930-6215

#1. Tacos Chinampa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 6110 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79905-2004

