El Paso, TX

Highest-rated cheap eats in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13eBSp_0dB82n4E00
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in El Paso that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Xjj1_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#30. Sofia's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 11800 Glorieta, El Paso, TX 79927-3142
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLlpX_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#29. Taqueria La Pila

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 8714 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79907-6202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jvk4l_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#28. The Lunch Box

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 667 N Carolina Dr, El Paso, TX 79915-2609
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NK1ZE_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#27. Dona Lupe Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 2919 Pershing Dr, El Paso, TX 79903-2419
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cfFP_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#26. Chuco Burgers

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 1201 Lafayette Dr, El Paso, TX 79907-1219
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWFV8_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#25. Fort Bliss Food Exchange

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Address: Bldg 1735, El Paso, TX 79916
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkFoM_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#24. La Malinche

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 3910 Doniphan Dr Ste A1, El Paso, TX 79922-1354
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIXd2_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#23. IHOP

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 6080 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79905-2025
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMNRR_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#22. El Jacalito Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 2130 Myrtle Ave, El Paso, TX 79901-2002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHUMG_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#21. H&H Car Wash and Coffee Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Cafe
- Address: 701 E Yandell Dr, El Paso, TX 79902-5313
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFkkg_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#20. Papa Eric's Burgers

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 2519 N Piedras Street, El Paso, TX 79930
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXbnY_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#19. Gussie's Tamales & Bakery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Southwestern
- Address: 2200 N Piedras St, El Paso, TX 79930-3334
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjFGH_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#18. Lucy's Cafe

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 1305 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902-4013
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Tn8r_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#17. Frisco Burger Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 3111 N Yarbrough Dr, El Paso, TX 79925-3122
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HrlAS_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#16. Casa De Torta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 10701 Gateway Blvd S, El Paso, TX 79934-3509
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8cel_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#15. Blake's Lotaburger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Southwestern
- Address: 7122 Gateway Blvd E Suite B, El Paso, TX 79915-1201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KITmq_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#14. Tap Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar
- Address: 408 E San Antonio Ave, El Paso, TX 79901-2422
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AcVfO_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#13. Lucy's Cafe West

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Cafe
- Address: 6628 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912-4420
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xK37q_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#12. El Taco Tote

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 2921 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902-2532
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPZ5g_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#11. Lucy's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 4119 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902-1504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZKkc_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#10. 5 Points Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 3019 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903-2501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pgu9l_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#9. Buon Giorno Caffe

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Cafe
- Address: 4727 Hondo Pass Dr Ste F, El Paso, TX 79904-1483
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027Gjo_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#8. El Taquito

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish
- Address: 1422 Airway Blvd, El Paso, TX 79925-2244
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEBKC_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#7. Clock Family Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 8409 Dyer St, El Paso, TX 79904-2803
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBYEE_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#6. Village Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 1500 Airway Blvd, El Paso, TX 79925-2217
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FuNRq_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#5. Delicias Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 865 N Resler Dr, El Paso, TX 79912-1784
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFy4b_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#4. Rosa's Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 3454 Doniphan Dr, El Paso, TX 79922-1644
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XiNlH_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#3. Good Luck Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 3813 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905-2508
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQAFK_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#2. Rosco's Burger Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 3829 Tompkins Rd, El Paso, TX 79930-6215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07INGR_0dB82n4E00
Tripadvisor

#1. Tacos Chinampa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 6110 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79905-2004
- Read more on Tripadvisor

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

