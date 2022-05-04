ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Highest-rated cheap eats in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yx8dp_0dB82e7h00
Logra // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Miami that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0519f5_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#30. Pizza Rustica

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,834 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 667 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139-2915
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLcSt_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#29. Apropo Crepes & Baguettes

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Healthy
- Address: 11401 NW 12th St, Miami, FL 33172-6904
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8e4e_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#28. Rincon Criollo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Cuban
- Address: 2601 NW 39th Ave, Miami, FL 33142-5634
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ixZn_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#27. La Moon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Colombian
- Address: 97 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130-3011
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZsAtq_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#26. Puerto Sagua

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,656 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Spanish
- Address: 700 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-6216
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uusQs_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#25. Pizza Rustica

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (764 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 863 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-5802
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XO3bf_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#24. Tacos & Tattoos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 10720 SW 113th Place, Miami, FL 33176
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJxQ2_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#23. Jacalito Taqueria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 3622 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33135-1030
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5BTe_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#22. Publix Grocery Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Deli
- Address: 1100 6th St, Sebastian, FL 33139-6312
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGEXv_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#21. Alma Mexicana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (468 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 1344 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4212
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irefO_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#20. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (428 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 7411 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33166
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=396pKM_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#19. Kon Chau

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 8376 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155-3355
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UDafm_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#18. El Rinconcito Latino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cuban, Central American
- Address: 7387 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33166-6704
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HS5kk_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#17. Cafe Papillon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe, Fusion
- Address: 276 NE 3rd St Vizcayne Building, Miami, FL 33132-2201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYVQ3_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#16. Pizza Rustica

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Italian
- Address: 50 Biscayne Blvd CU9, Miami, FL 33132-2905
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qhj96_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#15. Blocks Pizza Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (703 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 1447 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4111
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlhTl_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#14. La Sandwicherie Miami Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,327 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 229 14th St (Between Washington Av. and Collins Av. on 14th Street), Miami Beach, FL 33139-4206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l26RF_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#13. Jimmy's Eastside Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 7201 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138-5118
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3egeMC_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#12. Mi Rinconcito Mexicano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 1961 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135-3315
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvXUl_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#11. La Granja

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin
- Address: 127 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33131-1501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwLU3_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#10. Safron Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish
- Address: 1049 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-5017
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aaYwn_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#9. GO-GO Fresh Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Healthy
- Address: 926 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139-5204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VySVH_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#8. Grafa Pizza&Pasta

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (336 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 1357 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4211
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071SSg_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#7. Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin
- Address: 186 NE 29th St, Miami, FL 33137-4425
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9ICm_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#6. Krispy Kreme

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 590 NE 167th St, Miami, FL 33162-3910
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlgR8_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#5. David's Cafe Cafecito

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (379 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Cafe
- Address: 919 Alton Rd, Miami, FL 33139-5203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eB9uj_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#4. Camila's Restaurant Miami

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (627 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Latin
- Address: 129 SE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33131-1001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wcO3S_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#3. El Palacio De Los Jugos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin
- Address: 5721 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33144-3433
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MeLPg_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#2. El Rey De Las Fritas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (231 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Diner
- Address: 1821 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135-3417
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12g2mJ_0dB82e7h00
Tripadvisor

#1. El Mago de las Fritas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (383 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin
- Address: 5828 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33144-5036
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

