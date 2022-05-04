Logra // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Miami that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Pizza Rustica

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,834 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 667 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139-2915

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Apropo Crepes & Baguettes

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Healthy

- Address: 11401 NW 12th St, Miami, FL 33172-6904

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Rincon Criollo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Cuban

- Address: 2601 NW 39th Ave, Miami, FL 33142-5634

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. La Moon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Colombian

- Address: 97 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130-3011

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Puerto Sagua

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,656 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Spanish

- Address: 700 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-6216

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Pizza Rustica

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (764 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 863 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-5802

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Tacos & Tattoos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 10720 SW 113th Place, Miami, FL 33176

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Jacalito Taqueria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 3622 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33135-1030

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Publix Grocery Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Deli

- Address: 1100 6th St, Sebastian, FL 33139-6312

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Alma Mexicana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (468 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 1344 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4212

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (428 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 7411 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33166

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Kon Chau

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 8376 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155-3355

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. El Rinconcito Latino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cuban, Central American

- Address: 7387 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33166-6704

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Cafe Papillon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cafe, Fusion

- Address: 276 NE 3rd St Vizcayne Building, Miami, FL 33132-2201

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Pizza Rustica

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Italian

- Address: 50 Biscayne Blvd CU9, Miami, FL 33132-2905

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Blocks Pizza Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (703 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 1447 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4111

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. La Sandwicherie Miami Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,327 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 229 14th St (Between Washington Av. and Collins Av. on 14th Street), Miami Beach, FL 33139-4206

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Jimmy's Eastside Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 7201 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138-5118

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Mi Rinconcito Mexicano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 1961 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135-3315

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. La Granja

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (234 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

- Address: 127 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33131-1501

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Safron Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish

- Address: 1049 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-5017

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. GO-GO Fresh Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Healthy

- Address: 926 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139-5204

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Grafa Pizza&Pasta

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (336 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Address: 1357 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4211

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin

- Address: 186 NE 29th St, Miami, FL 33137-4425

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Krispy Kreme

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 590 NE 167th St, Miami, FL 33162-3910

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. David's Cafe Cafecito

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (379 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Cafe

- Address: 919 Alton Rd, Miami, FL 33139-5203

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Camila's Restaurant Miami

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (627 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Latin

- Address: 129 SE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33131-1001

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. El Palacio De Los Jugos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin

- Address: 5721 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33144-3433

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. El Rey De Las Fritas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (231 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Diner

- Address: 1821 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135-3417

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. El Mago de las Fritas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (383 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin

- Address: 5828 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33144-5036

- Read more on Tripadvisor

