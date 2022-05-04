ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated cheap eats in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IAt4y_0dB82YmD00
ungvar // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Memphis that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAwPU_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#29. Mot and Ed's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 1354 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2327
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUMAT_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#28. Vietnam Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 74 N Cleveland St, Memphis, TN 38104-2304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJk3c_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#27. Ikea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Swedish, American
- Address: 7900 Ikea Way, Memphis, TN 38016-1410
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1746pt_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#26. Front Street Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Address: 77 S Front St Front Street, Memphis, TN 38103-2905
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19OYcs_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#25. Club Handy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Address: 200 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3716
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICveG_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#24. The Sear Shack Burgers and Fries

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 5101 Sanderlin Ave Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38117-4363
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QBfio_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#23. Piccadilly

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 3968 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-5831
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8JQV_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#22. Willie Moore's Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 109 N Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-5000
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEk4Q_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#21. Beale Street Tap Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Address: 168 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3714
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OG6K_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#20. Young Avenue Deli

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 2119 Young Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-5646
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0A6P_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#19. Pollard's Bar-B-Que

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Address: 4560 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-7108
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXXU8_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#18. Pancake Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 4838 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122-4721
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCyIv_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#17. Las Delicias

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 4002 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-7404
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWVKx_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#16. Pho Hoa Binh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 1615 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2506
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8MyN_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#15. Lew's Blew Note Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Address: 341 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3103
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1CPG_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#14. Havana's Pilon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin
- Address: 143 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2623
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bG8am_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#13. The Peanut Shoppe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Healthy
- Address: 24 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-2503
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6ESo_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#12. Gladys' Diner

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (236 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 3734 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-4106
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJ4xw_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#11. Earnestine & Hazel's Bar Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 84 E Ge Patterson Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-4410
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wt3dj_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#10. 99 Cent Soul Food Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 414 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-4441
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jI9l0_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#9. Little Tea Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 69 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2405
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9qjd_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#8. Arcade Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,030 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 540 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-4810
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDPQ3_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#7. A.Schwab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 163 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKiKr_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#6. Wet Willie's Memphis

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (229 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 209 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3128
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tsM8y_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#5. Dyer's Burgers

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (739 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 205 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3128
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8X5V_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#4. Miss Polly's Soul City Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (678 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 154 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3714
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4914j4_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#3. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (899 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 730 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-5216
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5Mpi_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#2. Maciel's Tortas & Tacos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 45 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-5101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2571l2_0dB82YmD00
Tripadvisor

#1. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,388 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 310 S Front St, Memphis, TN 38103-4112
- Read more on Tripadvisor

