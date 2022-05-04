ungvar // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Memphis that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

Tripadvisor

#29. Mot and Ed's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 1354 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2327

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Vietnam Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 74 N Cleveland St, Memphis, TN 38104-2304

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Ikea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Swedish, American

- Address: 7900 Ikea Way, Memphis, TN 38016-1410

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Front Street Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Address: 77 S Front St Front Street, Memphis, TN 38103-2905

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Club Handy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

- Address: 200 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3716

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. The Sear Shack Burgers and Fries

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 5101 Sanderlin Ave Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38117-4363

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Piccadilly

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 3968 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-5831

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Willie Moore's Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 109 N Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-5000

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Beale Street Tap Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

- Address: 168 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3714

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Young Avenue Deli

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 2119 Young Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-5646

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Pollard's Bar-B-Que

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Address: 4560 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-7108

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Pancake Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 4838 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122-4721

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Las Delicias

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 4002 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-7404

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Pho Hoa Binh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 1615 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2506

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Lew's Blew Note Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, American

- Address: 341 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3103

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Havana's Pilon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin

- Address: 143 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2623

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. The Peanut Shoppe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Healthy

- Address: 24 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-2503

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Gladys' Diner

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 3734 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-4106

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Earnestine & Hazel's Bar Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 84 E Ge Patterson Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-4410

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. 99 Cent Soul Food Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 414 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-4441

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Little Tea Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 69 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2405

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Arcade Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,030 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 540 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-4810

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. A.Schwab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 163 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Wet Willie's Memphis

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (229 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 209 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3128

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Dyer's Burgers

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (739 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 205 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3128

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Miss Polly's Soul City Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (678 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 154 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3714

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (899 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 730 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-5216

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Maciel's Tortas & Tacos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 45 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-5101

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,388 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 310 S Front St, Memphis, TN 38103-4112

- Read more on Tripadvisor