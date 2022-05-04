ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated cheap eats in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DgkjY_0dB821yj00
Logra // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Portland, Oregon that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjaXh_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#30. Gateway Breakfast House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 11411 NE Halsey St, Portland, OR 97220-2029
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UXlhB_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#29. Wailua Shave Ice

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Hawaiian
- Address: 1022 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209-4108
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HSYmw_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#28. IKEA Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Swedish, Scandinavian
- Address: 10280 NE Cascades Pkwy, Portland, OR 97220-6812
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rs3n9_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#27. Behind The Museum Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe
- Address: 1229 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2489
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29IdXG_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#26. The Sudra

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Address: 8777 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203-3732
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFg4a_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#25. Fuller's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 136 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KDMCt_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#24. Guero

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 200 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232-3148
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FmCzB_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#23. Good Taste Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 18 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3802
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVLKO_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#22. Chicken and Guns

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 1207 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214-3682
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFAXC_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#21. Loving Hut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Address: 1239 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR 97201-3319
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8KvT_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#20. Laughing Planet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe, International
- Address: 1720 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97201-5512
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bd032_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#19. Cider Bite

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 1230 NW Hoyt St, Portland, OR 97209-3093
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nn4x7_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#18. Santeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 703 SW Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97205-3703
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRVX0_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#17. Kelly's Olympian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 426 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97204-2204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zemlw_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#16. Bing Mi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Address: _South West Alder Street ​South West 9th Avenue, Portland, OR 97204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vy4Vj_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#15. Kasbah Moroccan Cafe

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Moroccan, Mediterranean
- Address: 201 NW Davis St, Portland, OR 97209-3922
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6vRx_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#14. Pho Oregon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 2518 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220-5301
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26aAR0_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#13. Pho Van Fresh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian
- Address: 1012 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209-3246
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00r21l_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#12. Bertie Lou's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 8051 SE 17th Ave, Portland, OR 97202-6762
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHlq6_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#11. Potbelly Sandwich Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Soups
- Address: 802 SW 6th Avenue, Portland, OR 97204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UN2rP_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#10. Otto's Sausage Kitchen and Meat Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Address: 4138 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97202-7663
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0soQYI_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#9. The Good Earth Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 1136 SW 3rd Ave corner of Madison St, Portland, OR 97204-2801
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lzaah_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#8. Fuller's Coffee Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 136 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWxfh_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#7. The Daily Feast PDX

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Address: 837 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2114
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BB7Gh_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#6. Boxer Ramen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Address: 1025 SW Stark St, Portland, OR 97205-2606
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7upR_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#5. The Waffle Window

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 2624 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211-6347
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QntsU_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#4. Base Camp Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub, Bar
- Address: 930 SE Oak St, Portland, OR 97214-1307
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FHWi_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#3. Killer Burger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 4644 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213-2074
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0IzQ_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#2. Lardo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 1205 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97205-2360
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfKAY_0dB821yj00
Tripadvisor

#1. Frank's Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 822 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1216
- Read more on Tripadvisor

