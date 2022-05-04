Logra // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Portland, Oregon that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Gateway Breakfast House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 11411 NE Halsey St, Portland, OR 97220-2029

Tripadvisor

#29. Wailua Shave Ice

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Hawaiian

- Address: 1022 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209-4108

Tripadvisor

#28. IKEA Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Swedish, Scandinavian

- Address: 10280 NE Cascades Pkwy, Portland, OR 97220-6812

Tripadvisor

#27. Behind The Museum Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cafe

- Address: 1229 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2489

Tripadvisor

#26. The Sudra

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian

- Address: 8777 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203-3732

Tripadvisor

#25. Fuller's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 136 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3304

Tripadvisor

#24. Guero

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 200 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232-3148

Tripadvisor

#23. Good Taste Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 18 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3802

Tripadvisor

#22. Chicken and Guns

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 1207 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214-3682

Tripadvisor

#21. Loving Hut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Address: 1239 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR 97201-3319

Tripadvisor

#20. Laughing Planet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cafe, International

- Address: 1720 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97201-5512

Tripadvisor

#19. Cider Bite

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 1230 NW Hoyt St, Portland, OR 97209-3093

Tripadvisor

#18. Santeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 703 SW Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97205-3703

Tripadvisor

#17. Kelly's Olympian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 426 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97204-2204

Tripadvisor

#16. Bing Mi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Address: _South West Alder Street ​South West 9th Avenue, Portland, OR 97204

Tripadvisor

#15. Kasbah Moroccan Cafe

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Moroccan, Mediterranean

- Address: 201 NW Davis St, Portland, OR 97209-3922

Tripadvisor

#14. Pho Oregon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 2518 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220-5301

Tripadvisor

#13. Pho Van Fresh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian

- Address: 1012 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209-3246

Tripadvisor

#12. Bertie Lou's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 8051 SE 17th Ave, Portland, OR 97202-6762

Tripadvisor

#11. Potbelly Sandwich Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Soups

- Address: 802 SW 6th Avenue, Portland, OR 97204

Tripadvisor

#10. Otto's Sausage Kitchen and Meat Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Address: 4138 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97202-7663

Tripadvisor

#9. The Good Earth Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 1136 SW 3rd Ave corner of Madison St, Portland, OR 97204-2801

Tripadvisor

#8. Fuller's Coffee Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 136 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3304

Tripadvisor

#7. The Daily Feast PDX

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

- Address: 837 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2114

Tripadvisor

#6. Boxer Ramen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Address: 1025 SW Stark St, Portland, OR 97205-2606

Tripadvisor

#5. The Waffle Window

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 2624 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211-6347

Tripadvisor

#4. Base Camp Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pub, Bar

- Address: 930 SE Oak St, Portland, OR 97214-1307

Tripadvisor

#3. Killer Burger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 4644 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213-2074

Tripadvisor

#2. Lardo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 1205 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97205-2360

Tripadvisor

#1. Frank's Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 822 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1216

