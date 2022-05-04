ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated cheap eats in Portland, Maine, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Portland, Maine that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Phgq_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#29. Thanh Thanh 2

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 782 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103-4109
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsAqq_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#28. Rosie's Restaurant and Pub

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 330 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101-4111
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UshCo_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#27. Mellen Street Market

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Caribbean
- Address: 79 Mellen St, Portland, ME 04101-2140
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hssaW_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#26. Public Market House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Soups, American
- Address: 28 Monument Sq, Portland, ME 04101-6447
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fkx4v_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#25. Vientiane Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Address: 157 Noyes St, Portland, ME 04103-4437
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbuAm_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#24. Samuel's Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 1160 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103-3326
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46uhSj_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#23. Anthony's Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 151 Middle St Ste 5, Portland, ME 04101-4391
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PxOLL_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#22. Tu Casa Salvadorena Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Central American
- Address: 70 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04101-2629
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pvFg_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#21. Dock Fore

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Address: 336 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101-4111
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lcWVJ_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#20. The Porthole

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Address: 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland, ME 04101-4708
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmM6F_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#19. Ruski's Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 212 Danforth St, Portland, ME 04102-3725
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9FXp_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#18. El Corazon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: Coming to a street corner near you!, Portland, ME 04101
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWJ99_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#17. Bill's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub, Pizza
- Address: 177 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101-4717
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agVtl_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#16. Pizzaiolo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 360 Cumberland Ave, Portland, ME 04101
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBGGh_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#15. Leonardo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Address: 415 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04101-2000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVULz_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#14. Maps

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 64 Market St, Portland, ME 04101-5023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QP89O_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#13. Sticky Sweet

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Healthy
- Address: 119 Cumberland Ave, Portland, ME 04101
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIO6f_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#12. The Local Press

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Soups
- Address: 276 Woodford St, Portland, ME 04103-5606
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjZc7_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#11. Coffee ME Up

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Armenian
- Address: 221 Cumberland Ave, Portland, ME 04101-4951
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gijYe_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#10. Dobra Tea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 89 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101-5001
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YcSCy_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#9. Lincolns

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 36 Market St, Portland, ME 04101-5022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JJPe_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#8. Portland Mash Tun

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 29 Wharf St, Portland, ME 04101-4145
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQ0b5_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#7. Tomaso's Canteen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 18 Hampshire St, Portland, ME 04101-4224
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igl6p_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#6. HiFi Donuts

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe, American
- Address: 30 City Center Monument Square on Congress St., Portland, ME 04101
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20PPw7_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#5. Miss Portland Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 140 Marginal Way, Portland, ME 04101-2442
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwDix_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#4. Marcy's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (433 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 47 Oak St, Portland, ME 04101-3921
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCUGI_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#3. The Thirsty Pig

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 37 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101-5009
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2m3U_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#2. OTTO

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 576 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3311
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22R9aX_0dB8206000
Tripadvisor

#1. Becky's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,400 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 390 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101-4610
