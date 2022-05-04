Logra // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Portland, Maine, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Portland, Maine that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

Tripadvisor

#29. Thanh Thanh 2

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 782 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103-4109

Tripadvisor

#28. Rosie's Restaurant and Pub

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 330 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101-4111

Tripadvisor

#27. Mellen Street Market

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Caribbean

- Address: 79 Mellen St, Portland, ME 04101-2140

Tripadvisor

#26. Public Market House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Soups, American

- Address: 28 Monument Sq, Portland, ME 04101-6447

Tripadvisor

#25. Vientiane Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Address: 157 Noyes St, Portland, ME 04103-4437

Tripadvisor

#24. Samuel's Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 1160 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103-3326

Tripadvisor

#23. Anthony's Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 151 Middle St Ste 5, Portland, ME 04101-4391

Tripadvisor

#22. Tu Casa Salvadorena Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Central American

- Address: 70 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04101-2629

Tripadvisor

#21. Dock Fore

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

- Address: 336 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101-4111

Tripadvisor

#20. The Porthole

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Address: 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland, ME 04101-4708

Tripadvisor

#19. Ruski's Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 212 Danforth St, Portland, ME 04102-3725

Tripadvisor

#18. El Corazon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: Coming to a street corner near you!, Portland, ME 04101

Tripadvisor

#17. Bill's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pub, Pizza

- Address: 177 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101-4717

Tripadvisor

#16. Pizzaiolo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Address: 360 Cumberland Ave, Portland, ME 04101

Tripadvisor

#15. Leonardo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Address: 415 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04101-2000

Tripadvisor

#14. Maps

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 64 Market St, Portland, ME 04101-5023

Tripadvisor

#13. Sticky Sweet

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Healthy

- Address: 119 Cumberland Ave, Portland, ME 04101

Tripadvisor

#12. The Local Press

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Soups

- Address: 276 Woodford St, Portland, ME 04103-5606

Tripadvisor

#11. Coffee ME Up

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Armenian

- Address: 221 Cumberland Ave, Portland, ME 04101-4951

Tripadvisor

#10. Dobra Tea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 89 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101-5001

Tripadvisor

#9. Lincolns

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 36 Market St, Portland, ME 04101-5022

Tripadvisor

#8. Portland Mash Tun

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 29 Wharf St, Portland, ME 04101-4145

Tripadvisor

#7. Tomaso's Canteen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 18 Hampshire St, Portland, ME 04101-4224

Tripadvisor

#6. HiFi Donuts

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cafe, American

- Address: 30 City Center Monument Square on Congress St., Portland, ME 04101

Tripadvisor

#5. Miss Portland Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 140 Marginal Way, Portland, ME 04101-2442

Tripadvisor

#4. Marcy's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (433 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 47 Oak St, Portland, ME 04101-3921

Tripadvisor

#3. The Thirsty Pig

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 37 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101-5009

Tripadvisor

#2. OTTO

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 576 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3311

Tripadvisor

#1. Becky's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,400 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 390 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101-4610

