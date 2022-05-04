Logra // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Newark, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Newark that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#17. Flaming Grill & Supreme Buffet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Address: 293 Ferry St, Newark, NJ 07105-3443

#16. Picnic Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Portuguese

- Address: 233 Ferry St Ste A Ste A, Newark, NJ 07105-3262

#15. Sakura Japan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Address: 300 Somerset St, Harrison, NJ 07029-2340

#14. Elm St Barbeque II

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, European

- Address: 103 Elm St, Newark, NJ 07105-1372

#13. Altas Horas Lanches

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 266 Ferry St, Newark, NJ 07105-3277

#12. Smashburger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 156 Warren St, Newark, NJ 07103-3533

#11. Central Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Diner

- Address: 30 Central Ave Ste 4, Rutgers University - Newark Campus, Newark, NJ 07102-3131

#10. Primabel Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Portuguese, Brazilian

- Address: 18 Hensler St, Newark, NJ 07105-3232

#9. La Cocina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin

- Address: 61 New St, Newark, NJ 07102-3048

#8. McWhorter Barbecue

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue

- Address: 104 McWhorter St, Newark, NJ 07105-1316

#7. Ferry Street Barbecue

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Portuguese

- Address: 89 Ferry St, Newark, NJ 07105-1867

#6. Hamburgao

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Fast Food

- Address: 288 Lafayette St, Newark, NJ 07105-2122

#5. Andros Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 6 Wilson Ave, Newark, NJ 07105-3254

#4. The Green Chicpea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Israeli

- Address: 59 Halsey St, Newark, NJ 07102

#3. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Address: 691 Broad St, Newark, NJ 07102-4405

#2. Dickie Dee's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 380 Bloomfield Ave, Newark, NJ 07107-4402

#1. Krug's Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 118 Wilson Ave, Newark, NJ 07105-3325

