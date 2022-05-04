ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Highest-rated cheap eats in Newark, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsguS_0dB81uxs00
Logra // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Newark that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37wZBs_0dB81uxs00
Tripadvisor

#17. Flaming Grill & Supreme Buffet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Address: 293 Ferry St, Newark, NJ 07105-3443
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayr6z_0dB81uxs00
Tripadvisor

#16. Picnic Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Portuguese
- Address: 233 Ferry St Ste A Ste A, Newark, NJ 07105-3262
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VrHn5_0dB81uxs00
Tripadvisor

#15. Sakura Japan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Address: 300 Somerset St, Harrison, NJ 07029-2340
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xhcCt_0dB81uxs00
Tripadvisor

#14. Elm St Barbeque II

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, European
- Address: 103 Elm St, Newark, NJ 07105-1372
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5GMn_0dB81uxs00
Tripadvisor

#13. Altas Horas Lanches

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 266 Ferry St, Newark, NJ 07105-3277
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131Su3_0dB81uxs00
Tripadvisor

#12. Smashburger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 156 Warren St, Newark, NJ 07103-3533
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqxJy_0dB81uxs00
Tripadvisor

#11. Central Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Diner
- Address: 30 Central Ave Ste 4, Rutgers University - Newark Campus, Newark, NJ 07102-3131
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mR0VG_0dB81uxs00
Tripadvisor

#10. Primabel Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Portuguese, Brazilian
- Address: 18 Hensler St, Newark, NJ 07105-3232
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvoQy_0dB81uxs00
Tripadvisor

#9. La Cocina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin
- Address: 61 New St, Newark, NJ 07102-3048
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSH6A_0dB81uxs00
Tripadvisor

#8. McWhorter Barbecue

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue
- Address: 104 McWhorter St, Newark, NJ 07105-1316
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6cJO_0dB81uxs00
Tripadvisor

#7. Ferry Street Barbecue

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Portuguese
- Address: 89 Ferry St, Newark, NJ 07105-1867
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OmNRF_0dB81uxs00
Tripadvisor

#6. Hamburgao

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Fast Food
- Address: 288 Lafayette St, Newark, NJ 07105-2122
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAO29_0dB81uxs00
Tripadvisor

#5. Andros Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 6 Wilson Ave, Newark, NJ 07105-3254
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RWrbO_0dB81uxs00
Tripadvisor

#4. The Green Chicpea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Israeli
- Address: 59 Halsey St, Newark, NJ 07102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTcC8_0dB81uxs00
Tripadvisor

#3. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Address: 691 Broad St, Newark, NJ 07102-4405
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhJe4_0dB81uxs00
Tripadvisor

#2. Dickie Dee's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 380 Bloomfield Ave, Newark, NJ 07107-4402
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01g8Ej_0dB81uxs00
Tripadvisor

#1. Krug's Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 118 Wilson Ave, Newark, NJ 07105-3325
- Read more on Tripadvisor

