Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Orlando that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#30. Waffle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (549 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 12801 Apopka-Vineland Road, I-9, Exit 27, Orlando, FL 32819

#29. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Address: 4100 N Alafaya Trl corner of Alafayia & University, near UCF, Orlando, FL 32826-2319

#28. Wawa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 6500 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-8902

#27. Merguez

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Moroccan, Mediterranean

- Address: 11901 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32821-7371

#26. Shakers American Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 1308 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804-6351

#25. IHOP

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (961 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 12400 State Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836-6721

#24. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,659 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 7660 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8237

#23. China Tea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 9924 Universal Blvd Suite #208, Orlando, FL 32819-8717

#22. IHOP

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 6005 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8207

#21. The Crepevine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 249 W State Road 436 #1117, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714-4267

#20. Sushiology

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (270 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Address: 6400 International Dr #130, Orlando, FL 32819-8283

#19. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (978 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 5825 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8245

#18. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (539 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 9880 International, Orlando, FL 32819

#17. Johnny Rockets

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (365 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd Mall at Millenia Food Court, Orlando, FL 32839-2400

#16. IHOP

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,125 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 7661 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8263

#15. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,885 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 8747 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9360

#14. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (418 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 11037 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32821

#13. Pizza Xtreme

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (204 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 7250 S Kirkman Rd Suite 103, Orlando, FL 32819-8952

#12. Voodoo Doughnut

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (873 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cafe

- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd Universal CityWalk, Orlando, FL 32819-7640

#11. Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 67 N Bumby Ave, Orlando, FL 32803-6270

#10. Pie-Fection

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (331 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Pizza

- Address: 3120 S Kirkman Rd Ste F, Orlando, FL 32811-1971

#9. Flippers Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (371 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 12525 State Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836-6724

#8. Starbucks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 1680 E Buena Vista Dr Downtown Disney, Orlando, FL 32830

#7. Dixie Belle's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 7125 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32809-6050

#6. NYPD Pizza Lake Cay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (983 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Address: 9900 Universal Blvd Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32819-8716

#5. The Mexican Camel

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Mediterranean

- Address: 5752 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

#4. Border Grill Fresh-Mex

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (367 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 5695A Vineland Rd Cypress Plaza, Orlando, FL 32819-7830

#3. Q'Kenan Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (819 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Venezuelan

- Address: 8117 Vineland Ave Regency Village Plaza, Orlando, FL 32821-6847

#2. Ana's Brazilian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Brazilian

- Address: 8865 Commodity Cir Suite 5, Orlando, FL 32819-9077

#1. The Gnarly Barley

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 7431 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32809-6056

