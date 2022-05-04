ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Orlando that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTfF6_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#30. Waffle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (549 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 12801 Apopka-Vineland Road, I-9, Exit 27, Orlando, FL 32819
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCLbA_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#29. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Address: 4100 N Alafaya Trl corner of Alafayia & University, near UCF, Orlando, FL 32826-2319
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02q9BF_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#28. Wawa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 6500 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-8902
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6GgA_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#27. Merguez

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Moroccan, Mediterranean
- Address: 11901 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32821-7371
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jeA0_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#26. Shakers American Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 1308 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804-6351
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYcnF_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#25. IHOP

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (961 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 12400 State Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836-6721
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qif99_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#24. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,659 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 7660 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8237
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8OQA_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#23. China Tea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 9924 Universal Blvd Suite #208, Orlando, FL 32819-8717
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6K9G_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#22. IHOP

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 6005 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8207
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkB6G_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#21. The Crepevine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 249 W State Road 436 #1117, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714-4267
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPJfL_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#20. Sushiology

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (270 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Address: 6400 International Dr #130, Orlando, FL 32819-8283
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFqHa_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#19. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (978 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 5825 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8245
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JjeiR_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#18. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (539 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 9880 International, Orlando, FL 32819
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27OMjG_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#17. Johnny Rockets

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (365 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd Mall at Millenia Food Court, Orlando, FL 32839-2400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrRyA_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#16. IHOP

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 7661 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8263
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Le2m_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#15. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,885 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 8747 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9360
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rsv72_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#14. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (418 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 11037 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32821
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zC63M_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#13. Pizza Xtreme

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 7250 S Kirkman Rd Suite 103, Orlando, FL 32819-8952
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wz191_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#12. Voodoo Doughnut

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (873 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe
- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd Universal CityWalk, Orlando, FL 32819-7640
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdd2f_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#11. Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 67 N Bumby Ave, Orlando, FL 32803-6270
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fcVex_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#10. Pie-Fection

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (331 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Pizza
- Address: 3120 S Kirkman Rd Ste F, Orlando, FL 32811-1971
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LIa1f_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#9. Flippers Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (371 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 12525 State Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836-6724
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493W3h_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#8. Starbucks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 1680 E Buena Vista Dr Downtown Disney, Orlando, FL 32830
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubhHm_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#7. Dixie Belle's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 7125 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32809-6050
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hB1b2_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#6. NYPD Pizza Lake Cay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (983 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Address: 9900 Universal Blvd Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32819-8716
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ECtL_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#5. The Mexican Camel

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Mediterranean
- Address: 5752 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZDCe_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#4. Border Grill Fresh-Mex

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (367 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 5695A Vineland Rd Cypress Plaza, Orlando, FL 32819-7830
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdyMQ_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#3. Q'Kenan Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (819 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Venezuelan
- Address: 8117 Vineland Ave Regency Village Plaza, Orlando, FL 32821-6847
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4U9o_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#2. Ana's Brazilian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian
- Address: 8865 Commodity Cir Suite 5, Orlando, FL 32819-9077
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38szhQ_0dB81t5900
Tripadvisor

#1. The Gnarly Barley

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 7431 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32809-6056
