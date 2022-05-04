Logra // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Oklahoma City that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Denny's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 315 S. Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73108

Tripadvisor

#29. Fuzzy's Taco Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 13230 Pawnee Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Tripadvisor

#28. Tacos San Pedro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 2301 SW 44th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119-3548

Tripadvisor

#27. Camilya's Mediterranean Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

- Address: 10942 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-6202

Tripadvisor

#26. Jimmy's Egg Restauarant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1616 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-4737

Tripadvisor

#25. Beverly's Pancake House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 3315 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112-4477

Tripadvisor

#24. Perry's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 7432 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73159-3608

Tripadvisor

#23. Yummy mummy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Fast Food

- Address: 13415 N Pennsylvania Ave Suite a, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-9008

Tripadvisor

#22. Hungry Frog Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1101 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-5655

Tripadvisor

#21. Hobby's Hoagies

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Address: 325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-1814

Tripadvisor

#20. Eagle One Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Address: 11613 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73170-5802

Tripadvisor

#19. Coney Island

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 428 W Main St, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-4422

Tripadvisor

#18. Jimmy's Egg - Quail Springs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 13837 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-5010

Tripadvisor

#17. Soda Pop's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1020 SW 119th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73170-5922

Tripadvisor

#16. Grill on the Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 324 SW 25th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73109-5922

Tripadvisor

#15. Classen Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 5124 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-4434

Tripadvisor

#14. Pho Cuong

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 3016 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73106-5424

Tripadvisor

#13. The Garage Burgers & Beer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

- Address: 2900 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-4496

Tripadvisor

#12. Falcone's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 6705 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-3424

Tripadvisor

#11. Thai Kitchen Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Address: 327 Dean a McGee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-3401

Tripadvisor

#10. Little Mike’s Hamburgers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 6724 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73132-4405

Tripadvisor

#9. Los Vaqueros

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 1114 S Air Depot Blvd Ste. 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73110-4872

Tripadvisor

#8. Four J's Diner

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Address: 2920 S Agnew Ave Crossing SW. 29th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-6234

Tripadvisor

#7. Sherri's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 704 SW 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73109-4806

Tripadvisor

#6. Jimmy's Round Up Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 1301 SW 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119-7209

Tripadvisor

#5. Pho Lien Hoa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 901 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106-5603

Tripadvisor

#4. Cafe 7

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Italian

- Address: 14101 N May Ave Ste 117, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-5071

Tripadvisor

#3. Good Gravy Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 8014 N Western Ave Suite A, Oklahoma City, OK 73114-1911

Tripadvisor

#2. Empire Slice House - Plaza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Address: 1734 NW 16th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Tripadvisor

#1. Nic's Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (493 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1201 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-5640

