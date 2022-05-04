ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Highest-rated cheap eats in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TitM3_0dB81pYF00
Logra // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Oklahoma City that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a15nF_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#30. Denny's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 315 S. Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73108
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKlkx_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#29. Fuzzy's Taco Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 13230 Pawnee Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73114
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zMyA0_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#28. Tacos San Pedro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 2301 SW 44th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119-3548
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LtoP0_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#27. Camilya's Mediterranean Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern
- Address: 10942 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-6202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nAa5M_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#26. Jimmy's Egg Restauarant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1616 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-4737
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gwot0_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#25. Beverly's Pancake House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 3315 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112-4477
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JW7ud_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#24. Perry's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 7432 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73159-3608
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ydu3x_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#23. Yummy mummy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Fast Food
- Address: 13415 N Pennsylvania Ave Suite a, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-9008
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QsaD2_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#22. Hungry Frog Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1101 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-5655
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EccF0_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#21. Hobby's Hoagies

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Address: 325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-1814
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HTne8_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#20. Eagle One Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 11613 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73170-5802
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2If6WT_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#19. Coney Island

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 428 W Main St, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-4422
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E40Av_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#18. Jimmy's Egg - Quail Springs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 13837 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-5010
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nig0h_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#17. Soda Pop's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1020 SW 119th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73170-5922
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqfLi_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#16. Grill on the Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 324 SW 25th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73109-5922
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXBma_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#15. Classen Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 5124 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-4434
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVj0u_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#14. Pho Cuong

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 3016 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73106-5424
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmkPy_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#13. The Garage Burgers & Beer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub
- Address: 2900 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-4496
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHXGw_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#12. Falcone's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 6705 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-3424
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dC7nT_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#11. Thai Kitchen Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Address: 327 Dean a McGee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-3401
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psjID_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#10. Little Mike’s Hamburgers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 6724 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73132-4405
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEjY0_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#9. Los Vaqueros

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 1114 S Air Depot Blvd Ste. 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73110-4872
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzC4s_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#8. Four J's Diner

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Address: 2920 S Agnew Ave Crossing SW. 29th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-6234
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aXhin_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#7. Sherri's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 704 SW 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73109-4806
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGT0q_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#6. Jimmy's Round Up Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 1301 SW 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119-7209
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4l8M_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#5. Pho Lien Hoa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 901 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106-5603
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZ24j_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#4. Cafe 7

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Address: 14101 N May Ave Ste 117, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-5071
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUsZx_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#3. Good Gravy Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 8014 N Western Ave Suite A, Oklahoma City, OK 73114-1911
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3womAk_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#2. Empire Slice House - Plaza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Address: 1734 NW 16th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CygUm_0dB81pYF00
Tripadvisor

#1. Nic's Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (493 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1201 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-5640
IN THIS ARTICLE
