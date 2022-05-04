wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Columbus that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Pizza Cucinova

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Address: 4044 Morse Crossing, Columbus, OH 43219

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Tommy's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Address: 174 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-1021

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Lan Viet Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Skyline Chili

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 3720 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43207

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Pizza Rustica Downtown Columbus

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 17 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215-3413

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Sunny Street Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 277 W Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2562

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Danny's Delicious Deli

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Address: 37 W Broad St Entrance on S Front St., Columbus, OH 43215-4132

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Beechwold Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 4408 Indianola Ave, Columbus, OH 43214-2226

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Local Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar

- Address: 1423B Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2853

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. R Arena Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 413 N Front St Ste 150, Columbus, OH 43215-2228

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Piada

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Fast Food

- Address: 1315 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221-3538

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Ringside Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 19 N Pearl St, Columbus, OH 43215-3511

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Stav's Diner

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Diner

- Address: 2932 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209-1963

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Sushi Ten

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Address: 1159 Old Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-3607

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Hubert's Polish Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Polish, European

- Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. OH Pizza and Brew

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 88 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-3506

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Cuco's Taqueria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 2162 West Henderson Road, Columbus, OH 43220

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. DK Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1715 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2739

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Adriatico's New York Style

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Address: 265 W 11th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-2356

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Indochine Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 561 S Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43213-3168

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. German Village Coffee Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 193 Thurman Ave, Columbus, OH 43206-2629

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Press Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 741 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-1425

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Buckeye Pho Asian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 761 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43214-1901

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Rubino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 2643 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2480

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Hang Over Easy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1646 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-2333

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Condado Tacos

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (216 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 1227 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-2461

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Momo Ghar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Tibetan

- Address: 1265 Morse Rd Inside of the Saraga International Market, Columbus, OH 43229-6320

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (372 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 248 S 4th St, Columbus, OH 43215-5215

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Tommy's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 914 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43222-1444

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Scotty's Cafe

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 2980 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor