Columbus, OH

Highest-rated cheap eats in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eaGvd_0dB7xrHf00
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Columbus that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOdpj_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#30. Pizza Cucinova

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Address: 4044 Morse Crossing, Columbus, OH 43219
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v56pf_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#29. Tommy's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 174 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-1021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gzmjw_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#28. Lan Viet Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEcAu_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#27. Skyline Chili

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 3720 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43207
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E5bKA_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#26. Pizza Rustica Downtown Columbus

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 17 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215-3413
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZZ5o_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#25. Sunny Street Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 277 W Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2562
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n445Y_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#24. Danny's Delicious Deli

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Address: 37 W Broad St Entrance on S Front St., Columbus, OH 43215-4132
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pYIJ_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#23. Beechwold Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 4408 Indianola Ave, Columbus, OH 43214-2226
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFnmu_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#22. Local Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar
- Address: 1423B Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2853
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oibEs_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#21. R Arena Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 413 N Front St Ste 150, Columbus, OH 43215-2228
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39729X_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#20. Piada

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Fast Food
- Address: 1315 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221-3538
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZSxTq_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#19. Ringside Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 19 N Pearl St, Columbus, OH 43215-3511
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqfGt_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#18. Stav's Diner

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Diner
- Address: 2932 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209-1963
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tuxJa_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#17. Sushi Ten

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Address: 1159 Old Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-3607
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkZOH_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#16. Hubert's Polish Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Polish, European
- Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11u02E_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#15. OH Pizza and Brew

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 88 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-3506
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWLW3_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#14. Cuco's Taqueria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 2162 West Henderson Road, Columbus, OH 43220
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IBsOd_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#13. DK Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1715 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2739
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcCfr_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#12. Adriatico's New York Style

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 265 W 11th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-2356
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJwDK_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#11. Indochine Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 561 S Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43213-3168
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ggTZ_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#10. German Village Coffee Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 193 Thurman Ave, Columbus, OH 43206-2629
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqHgf_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#9. Press Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 741 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-1425
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEbLD_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#8. Buckeye Pho Asian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 761 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43214-1901
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2qXv_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#7. Rubino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 2643 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2480
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRO16_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#6. Hang Over Easy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1646 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-2333
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X03Pw_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#5. Condado Tacos

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (216 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 1227 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-2461
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3LnK_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#4. Momo Ghar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Tibetan
- Address: 1265 Morse Rd Inside of the Saraga International Market, Columbus, OH 43229-6320
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byFN7_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#3. Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (372 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 248 S 4th St, Columbus, OH 43215-5215
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22N7pU_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#2. Tommy's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 914 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43222-1444
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240xzV_0dB7xrHf00
Tripadvisor

#1. Scotty's Cafe

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 2980 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209
#Fast Food#Cheap Eats#Downtown Columbus#Mexican Restaurants#Food Drink
