Naples, FL

Highest-rated cheap eats in Naples, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450QTo_0dB7wrxm00
ungvar // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Naples that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KG0BA_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#30. El Tapatio Restaurante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 11157 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34113-7753
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixoUM_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#29. Sandys Cuban Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Cuban
- Address: 1383 Airport Pulling Rd N, Naples, FL 34104-3315
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQMSq_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#28. Hibachi Of Japan II

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Address: 7335 Radio Rd Unit 105, Naples, FL 34104-6782
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZsuR_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#27. Beach Box Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 9020 Gulf Shore Dr, Naples, FL 34108-2334
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z892V_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#26. The R's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 11518 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34113-7906
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoVLX_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#25. Mel's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 12035 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34116-6541
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k0nXN_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#24. Lulu B's Grill And Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 8795 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34108-3503
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eiQGb_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#23. Beefstro's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Address: 13108 Livingston Rd, Naples, FL 34109-3853
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJ6IE_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#22. Just Beachy Burgers and More LLC

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 12000 Keewaydin Located on Keewaydin Island, Naples, FL 34113
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3CtH_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#21. Fabio's Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 1450 Airport Rd, Naples, FL 34104
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eVsWg_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#20. Hibachi of Japan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Address: 15215 Collier Blvd Ste 307, Naples, FL 34119-6835
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDig4_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#19. Garibaldi Restaurant & Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 11510 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34113-7906
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KNSD_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#18. Taco Lindo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 4003 Santa Barbara Blvd, Naples, FL 34104-8808
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQyTA_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#17. Slicers Hoagies

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 13040 Livingston Rd Suite 15, Naples, FL 34105
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UnQrM_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#16. Luigi's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 2331 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34112-4707
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pimyE_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#15. Turco Taco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Address: 410 9th St N, Naples, FL 34102-5805
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0T4L_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#14. Hoot's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 12676 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34113-8431
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gT9I2_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#13. Tropic Chill Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 75 9th St S, Naples, FL 34102-6205
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eB9Sp_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#12. Greek Island Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
- Address: 9853 Tamiami Trl N Suite 106, Naples, FL 34108-1909
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lYL6f_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#11. Country House East

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 2206 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104-4211
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpmnL_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#10. Nana's Diner Naples

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 5555 Golden Gate Pkwy #111, Naples, FL 34116-7573
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFCaU_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#9. North Naples Country Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 10095 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34108-1922
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXC6s_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#8. Bill's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 947 3rd Ave N, Naples, FL 34102-5810
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LH6gw_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#7. Mel's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (882 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 3650 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103-3720
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUkEr_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#6. Brooks Burgers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 845 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL 34108-8709
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nq0ra_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#5. Salsa Brava Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (473 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 10265 Tamiami Trl N Suite 10, Naples, FL 34108-1904
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxIV7_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#4. Taqueria San Julian 2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 3575 Bayshore Dr, Naples, FL 34112-6363
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlmEX_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#3. Cove Inn Coffee Shoppe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (365 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 900 Broad Ave S inside Cove Inn, Naples, FL 34102-7319
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnBIe_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#2. Goldie's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 5400 Taylor Rd Ste 105, Naples, FL 34109-1873
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFgEf_0dB7wrxm00
Tripadvisor

#1. Brooks Burgers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 330 9th St S, Naples, FL 34102-6422
