ungvar // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Naples, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Naples that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. El Tapatio Restaurante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 11157 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34113-7753

Tripadvisor

#29. Sandys Cuban Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Cuban

- Address: 1383 Airport Pulling Rd N, Naples, FL 34104-3315

Tripadvisor

#28. Hibachi Of Japan II

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Address: 7335 Radio Rd Unit 105, Naples, FL 34104-6782

Tripadvisor

#27. Beach Box Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 9020 Gulf Shore Dr, Naples, FL 34108-2334

Tripadvisor

#26. The R's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 11518 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34113-7906

Tripadvisor

#25. Mel's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 12035 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34116-6541

Tripadvisor

#24. Lulu B's Grill And Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 8795 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34108-3503

Tripadvisor

#23. Beefstro's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Address: 13108 Livingston Rd, Naples, FL 34109-3853

Tripadvisor

#22. Just Beachy Burgers and More LLC

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 12000 Keewaydin Located on Keewaydin Island, Naples, FL 34113

Tripadvisor

#21. Fabio's Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Address: 1450 Airport Rd, Naples, FL 34104

Tripadvisor

#20. Hibachi of Japan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Address: 15215 Collier Blvd Ste 307, Naples, FL 34119-6835

Tripadvisor

#19. Garibaldi Restaurant & Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 11510 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34113-7906

Tripadvisor

#18. Taco Lindo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 4003 Santa Barbara Blvd, Naples, FL 34104-8808

Tripadvisor

#17. Slicers Hoagies

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Address: 13040 Livingston Rd Suite 15, Naples, FL 34105

Tripadvisor

#16. Luigi's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 2331 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34112-4707

Tripadvisor

#15. Turco Taco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

- Address: 410 9th St N, Naples, FL 34102-5805

Tripadvisor

#14. Hoot's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 12676 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34113-8431

Tripadvisor

#13. Tropic Chill Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 75 9th St S, Naples, FL 34102-6205

Tripadvisor

#12. Greek Island Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

- Address: 9853 Tamiami Trl N Suite 106, Naples, FL 34108-1909

Tripadvisor

#11. Country House East

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 2206 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104-4211

Tripadvisor

#10. Nana's Diner Naples

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 5555 Golden Gate Pkwy #111, Naples, FL 34116-7573

Tripadvisor

#9. North Naples Country Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 10095 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34108-1922

Tripadvisor

#8. Bill's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 947 3rd Ave N, Naples, FL 34102-5810

Tripadvisor

#7. Mel's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (882 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 3650 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103-3720

Tripadvisor

#6. Brooks Burgers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 845 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL 34108-8709

Tripadvisor

#5. Salsa Brava Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (473 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 10265 Tamiami Trl N Suite 10, Naples, FL 34108-1904

Tripadvisor

#4. Taqueria San Julian 2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 3575 Bayshore Dr, Naples, FL 34112-6363

Tripadvisor

#3. Cove Inn Coffee Shoppe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (365 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 900 Broad Ave S inside Cove Inn, Naples, FL 34102-7319

Tripadvisor

#2. Goldie's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 5400 Taylor Rd Ste 105, Naples, FL 34109-1873

Tripadvisor

#1. Brooks Burgers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,282 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 330 9th St S, Naples, FL 34102-6422

