Jacksonville, FL

Highest-rated cheap eats in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfO2n_0dB7w9eP00
Logra // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Jacksonville that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nihcs_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#30. Arepa Please

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Venezuelan, Latin
- Address: 474 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32202-4912
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IydSB_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#29. Vino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 1430 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207-8536
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h7Ahs_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#28. Wing-It

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 11018 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 133, Jacksonville, FL 32257-1080
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUkmw_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#27. Yafa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Mediterranean
- Address: 3625 St Johns Bluff Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OMhQP_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#26. Yum Yum Tree

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Address: 6225 Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32217-2508
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LV8XX_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#25. Casa Maria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 12961 N Main St Ste 104, Jacksonville, FL 32218-2769
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hu3Jv_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#24. Bottlenose Brewing

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub
- Address: 9700 Deer Lake Ct 1, Jacksonville, FL 32246-4412
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGSUS_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#23. Pho Today

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 9700 Deer Lake Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32246-4412
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cO2E2_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#22. Pho King Noodles

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 11925 Beach Blvd Suite 204, Jacksonville, FL 32246-6677
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LyAO_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#21. Karam's Mediterranean Grill

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Middle Eastern
- Address: 4241 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216-4907
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPcmP_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#20. Pho 99 Vietnamese Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 5024 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210-7838
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slO9j_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#19. One Night Taco Stand

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 9703 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-5435
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BtXyQ_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#18. The Soul Food Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 5310 Lenox Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205-4736
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkVwz_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#17. Grinders American Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 10230 Atlantic Blvd Ste 8, Jacksonville, FL 32225-0752
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfFSn_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#16. Cracker Barrel

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 502 Chaffee Point Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32221-4108
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXOjx_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#15. Waffle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 1072 Airport Rd 14680 Duval Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218-6882
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIK2r_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#14. The Olive Tree Mediterranean Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern
- Address: 1705 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207-3111
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtPVu_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#13. Terry's Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Grill
- Address: 605 New Berlin Rd # 7, Jacksonville, FL 32218-3893
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNnjH_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#12. Tijuana Flats

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 9942 Old Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256-8103
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nafpb_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#11. Shut 'Em Down

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 6315 San Juan Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210-2853
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0mW6_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#10. Empanada's Factory Latin Fusion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Argentinean
- Address: 8060 Philips Hwy Suite 101, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7461
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P5CKT_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#9. Fox Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 3580 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205-8446
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JWhS_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#8. Si Senor Fresh Mex

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 3546 Saint Johns Bluff Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224-2713
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095egM_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#7. Deerwood Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 8221 Southside Blvd Suite 24, Jacksonville, FL 32256-0771
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3niCUa_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#6. Noura Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Middle Eastern
- Address: 1533 University Blvd W, Jacksonville, FL 32217-2005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTHhZ_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#5. D&G Deli and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 233 E Bay St, Jacksonville, FL 32202-3452
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JSCp_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#4. Burrito Gallery Downtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 21 E Adams St, Jacksonville, FL 32202-3301
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmslM_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#3. Engine 15 Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 1500 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32250-2621
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SAzyY_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#2. Taco Libre

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 14286 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32250-1561
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15RNiZ_0dB7w9eP00
Tripadvisor

#1. Bowl of Pho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 9902 Old Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256-8103
- Read more on Tripadvisor

