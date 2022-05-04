Logra // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Jacksonville that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#30. Arepa Please

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Venezuelan, Latin

- Address: 474 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32202-4912

#29. Vino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 1430 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207-8536

#28. Wing-It

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 11018 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 133, Jacksonville, FL 32257-1080

#27. Yafa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Mediterranean

- Address: 3625 St Johns Bluff Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224

#26. Yum Yum Tree

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Address: 6225 Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32217-2508

#25. Casa Maria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 12961 N Main St Ste 104, Jacksonville, FL 32218-2769

#24. Bottlenose Brewing

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

- Address: 9700 Deer Lake Ct 1, Jacksonville, FL 32246-4412

#23. Pho Today

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 9700 Deer Lake Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32246-4412

#22. Pho King Noodles

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 11925 Beach Blvd Suite 204, Jacksonville, FL 32246-6677

#21. Karam's Mediterranean Grill

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Middle Eastern

- Address: 4241 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216-4907

#20. Pho 99 Vietnamese Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 5024 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210-7838

#19. One Night Taco Stand

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 9703 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-5435

#18. The Soul Food Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 5310 Lenox Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205-4736

#17. Grinders American Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 10230 Atlantic Blvd Ste 8, Jacksonville, FL 32225-0752

#16. Cracker Barrel

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 502 Chaffee Point Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32221-4108

#15. Waffle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 1072 Airport Rd 14680 Duval Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218-6882

#14. The Olive Tree Mediterranean Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

- Address: 1705 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207-3111

#13. Terry's Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Grill

- Address: 605 New Berlin Rd # 7, Jacksonville, FL 32218-3893

#12. Tijuana Flats

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 9942 Old Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256-8103

#11. Shut 'Em Down

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 6315 San Juan Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210-2853

#10. Empanada's Factory Latin Fusion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Argentinean

- Address: 8060 Philips Hwy Suite 101, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7461

#9. Fox Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Address: 3580 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205-8446

#8. Si Senor Fresh Mex

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 3546 Saint Johns Bluff Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224-2713

#7. Deerwood Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 8221 Southside Blvd Suite 24, Jacksonville, FL 32256-0771

#6. Noura Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Middle Eastern

- Address: 1533 University Blvd W, Jacksonville, FL 32217-2005

#5. D&G Deli and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 233 E Bay St, Jacksonville, FL 32202-3452

#4. Burrito Gallery Downtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 21 E Adams St, Jacksonville, FL 32202-3301

#3. Engine 15 Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 1500 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32250-2621

#2. Taco Libre

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 14286 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32250-1561

#1. Bowl of Pho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 9902 Old Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256-8103

