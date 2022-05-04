wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Knoxville that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. La Palma Del Oro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 6631 Clinton Hwy Ste 105, Knoxville, TN 37912-1025

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Sergeant Pepperoni's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Address: 4618 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5230

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Sky Box Sports Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Bar

- Address: 415 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1104

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Chandler's Deli LLC

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 3101 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, TN 37914-4523

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. WokChow Fire Seared Asian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 4612 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5230

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Love that B-B-Q

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Address: 1901 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920-3817

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Aladdin's cafe

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cafe, American

- Address: 7025 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5706

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Gus's Good Times Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Address: 815 Melrose Pl, Knoxville, TN 37916-3426

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. K Brew

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Address: 1138 N Broadway St, Knoxville, TN 37917-6527

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Harby's Pizza & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Address: 3718 Walker Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37917-3110

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Soccer Taco Sports Bar & Tc's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 6701 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-4830

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Golden Garden Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 5737 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921-2225

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. SoKno Taco Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Address: 3701 Sevierville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920-4591

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Maple Street Biscuit Company - Sherrill Hill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 9314 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922-2326

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Mexico Lindo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 462 N Cedar Bluff Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923-3612

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Suttree's High Gravity Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

- Address: 409 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1104

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Monterrey Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Address: 105 Cedar Ln, Knoxville, TN 37912-3506

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Szechuan Garden Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Address: 4211 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920-4259

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Pizza Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Address: 5420 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37912-3451

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Colonel's Delicatessen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Greek

- Address: 4809 Newcom Ave Ste 2, Knoxville, TN 37919-5129

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Bida Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Address: 8078 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5501

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Pizza Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (220 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Address: 3132 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, TN 37914-4522

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Quality Turkish Market & Deli

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish

- Address: 8078 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5501

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Sami's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 9700 Kingston Pike Franklin Square, Knoxville, TN 37922-3340

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Jackie's Dream

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 1008 E Woodland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917-4538

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Soccer Taco

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (271 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Address: 9 Market Sq Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37902-1440

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Cruze Farm Ice Cream Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Address: 445 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1104

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. The Burgers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Address: 3701 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37919-4338

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Pete's Coffee Shop Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (427 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 540 Union Ave, Knoxville, TN 37902-2113

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Nick & J's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (614 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Address: 1526 Lovell Rd, Knoxville, TN 37932-2023

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor