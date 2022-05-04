ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated cheap eats in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APkle_0dB7vPPL00
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

Highest-rated cheap eats in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Knoxville that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9WKe_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#30. La Palma Del Oro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 6631 Clinton Hwy Ste 105, Knoxville, TN 37912-1025
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MMnzU_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#29. Sergeant Pepperoni's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Address: 4618 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5230
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JoQwE_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#28. Sky Box Sports Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Bar
- Address: 415 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1104
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K03ru_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#27. Chandler's Deli LLC

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 3101 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, TN 37914-4523
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HjYJ_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#26. WokChow Fire Seared Asian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 4612 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5230
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13OvXn_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#25. Love that B-B-Q

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Address: 1901 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920-3817
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fc9E4_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#24. Aladdin's cafe

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe, American
- Address: 7025 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5706
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpMcn_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#23. Gus's Good Times Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Address: 815 Melrose Pl, Knoxville, TN 37916-3426
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zNzL_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#22. K Brew

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 1138 N Broadway St, Knoxville, TN 37917-6527
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Iaaj_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#21. Harby's Pizza & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Address: 3718 Walker Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37917-3110
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZjewZ_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#20. Soccer Taco Sports Bar & Tc's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 6701 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-4830
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYQ2l_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#19. Golden Garden Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 5737 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921-2225
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ywqy_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#18. SoKno Taco Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Address: 3701 Sevierville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920-4591
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhhNv_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#17. Maple Street Biscuit Company - Sherrill Hill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 9314 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922-2326
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwHpy_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#16. Mexico Lindo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 462 N Cedar Bluff Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923-3612
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGTr1_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#15. Suttree's High Gravity Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Address: 409 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1104
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvdSB_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#14. Monterrey Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 105 Cedar Ln, Knoxville, TN 37912-3506
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=289ZnX_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#13. Szechuan Garden Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 4211 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920-4259
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCDlX_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#12. Pizza Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Address: 5420 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37912-3451
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35MsQU_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#11. Colonel's Delicatessen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Greek
- Address: 4809 Newcom Ave Ste 2, Knoxville, TN 37919-5129
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cexf7_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#10. Bida Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 8078 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e49HH_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#9. Pizza Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (220 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 3132 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, TN 37914-4522
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28gfx7_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#8. Quality Turkish Market & Deli

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish
- Address: 8078 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBFwq_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#7. Sami's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 9700 Kingston Pike Franklin Square, Knoxville, TN 37922-3340
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9UVh_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#6. Jackie's Dream

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 1008 E Woodland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917-4538
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtEOF_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#5. Soccer Taco

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (271 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 9 Market Sq Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37902-1440
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h01gF_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#4. Cruze Farm Ice Cream Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 445 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1104
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vb91I_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#3. The Burgers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 3701 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37919-4338
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhA8A_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#2. Pete's Coffee Shop Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (427 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 540 Union Ave, Knoxville, TN 37902-2113
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HI9Dd_0dB7vPPL00
Tripadvisor

#1. Nick & J's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (614 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 1526 Lovell Rd, Knoxville, TN 37932-2023
- Read more on Tripadvisor

